When Gen Mugisha Muntu speaks, you listen. He has command, personality, education, articulation. Eloquent. He inspires. He is presidential.

It’s hard to remember that he is an army man. How could he have been? Civilian looks, civilian approach, civilian friends; he is civil. Whatever civility demands, he has it. A reasonable man with a good sense of humour. He doesn’t speak much only because he prefers to speak sense when he opens his mouth. A rare breed of army man.

He is highly principled and consistent. Respectful of authority without being ordinarily submissive. He is dismissive of aparthy and impatient with mediocrity. A man who believes in respect for constitutionalism and human rights.

When he smiles, he charms. When he is angry, he creates the fear of God in you. He appeals to people across the divide. He is reserved without being anti-social yet surprisingly highly sociable.

His slogan ‘change you can trust’ was well thought because it sums up who he is as a man and as a politician. You can trust this particular General.

You will never see him being thrown at the back of police patrols or arrested in humiliating fashion. Whoever you are in security, one look at him and you wish it wasn’t you to face him. That’s a leader.

I wish the masses could trust him more. His military background and history with the regime is handy. I personally like him. He would get my vote any day if I knew he had a chance to win the vote.

All I will say is this general is presidential. He ticks all the boxes. There is no lost vote that goes to him. You can put this man in the bank.