The last time time the fly checked in Magere, the Prince and Princess were set for nomination. There is something I find irresistible about this couple. I love it.

So today, I will tell you how the nominated duo arrived in Mbarara on 07 Nov 2020 as Bobi and Barbie, but left as Musinguzi and Itungo.

The roads through Mbarara city were blocked with armoury, army and police. No way in or out. The people in their thousands ; predominantly youth found a way as they always do. ‘People Power’ they sang defiantly to Kakyeka stadium.

After the dancing, chanting and singing in amidst a sea of red, Bobi and Barbie were called for their baptism. Handed a stool and spear by an elder of the land, Bobi became Musinguzi while Barbie watching proudly and admiringly, finally became Itungo.

Itungo reminisced her young days in the town of her birth and thanked the locals for welcoming her back home as one of their own.She praised God and led in worship.

– Musinguzi looked at her adoringly and beamed with pride….no longer could he be accused of tribalism, thanks to Itungo. Tribal barriers broken; with evidence, Musinguzi took over.

By time he was through, the euphoric home crowd was in a frenzy. Their new tribal chief was the symbol of their future and hopes. Seeing him was believing. They didn’t care about his manifesto, only about him. Manifestos are mere words on paper, Musinguzi had explained. What the nation needs is the commitment to implement. “It’s the difference I bring” he assured them. They believed him.

As he left the city through the village routes he had been allowed, the people, in their hundreds led him out. He couldn’t pass through the City but the City found him in the village. Its the narrative of this people power movement. The people always.

As day turned to dusk, Musinguzi and Itungo waved to a sea in red. In Mbarara. For now, we might as well call them Musinguzi and Itungo until their sojourn to the east. Who knows? May be they will leave the region with fresh identity. This boy always finds a way. He is now a tribal chief, who knows what he will be tomorrow. And that’s what makes him special. I love this kid.