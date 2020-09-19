Are NRM strategists thinking strategically on the issue of NUP and Kibalama? May be! In my opinion there is some national anger especially among the youth not least because of economic frustrations due to lockdown measures to control the spread of Covid-19. One way in which frustration has manifested is the self-immolation of is it six youth at police stations in Uganda?

There are also many other indicators of political frustration. Therefore rather than let the youth let out their frustration through conventional means in elections the NRM strategists have and are continuing to hatch political mischief to further frustrate the the already frustrated and preventing them from political participation.

Using political mischief as a tool of political governance is not being wise in my opinion and is dangerous to the political health of a nation.

Rather than government investing its energies in political mischief and frustrating the youth, NRM should allow the youth vent their frustration in participating in elections, singing endangamuntu, people power etc.

The youthful energy should not be frustrated. It would be useful to channel youth energy into conventional politics. Allow some space and opportunity to the youth to express themselves in their organisational form of whatever name NUP or any other. It would bring a sense of relief to them that at least they are competing and participating and have political hope to win.

Otherwise the mischief of bringing about all sorts of cases and kidnapping Kibalama and preventing NUP leadership from talking to people are all methods of political frustration.

Bottling up conventional and positive youth political energy and preventing this youthful energy from political expression may turn positive youth energy into negative youth energy. Let those involved in political mischief know that it is not in the interest of democracy and political hygiene.