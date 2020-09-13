“When a resolute young fellow steps up to the great bully, the world, and takes him boldly by the beard, he is often surprised to find it comes off in his hand, and that it was only tied on to scare away the timid adventurers.”– Ralph Waldo Emerson

Overtime, I have sung about moles in the opposition and I have always been given a slappy affair from both my close friends to the real moles. A couple of days ago, Mr. Yoweri Museveni finally admitted that he has agents in the opposition.

“Yes, we have our agents in the opposition who get us information but I have to deploy them…” Museveni said as he addressed a meeting of NRM politicians at Kakyeeka stadium in Mbarara following last week’s chaotic party primaries.

He however, warned NRM politicians against having individual arrangements with the opposition.

Well the above wasn’t my intended discussion but what he trailed his first assertion; he was prompted to speak about his moles in the opposition after a security report tagged the violence in the NRM polls to some opposition activists. But if you read my article last Sunday, you now understand this report was for the just a hoax.

Now here is my worry:

That the report suggests that among the opposition activists that were involved in the NRM primaries is a one Brian Ampeire aka Unstoppable that Museveni linked to a group led by Kampala deputy Lord Mayor, Doreen Nyanjura “that is known for causing chaos in Kampala.”

Ampeire, Museveni said, got involved in the Isingiro fracas as an agent of Dr. Ponsiano Mugyenyi who competed against Brig. Bright Rwamirama, the state minister for Animal Husbandry, for the NRM flag in Isingiro County.

“Security operatives saw him [Ampeire] here… What would the opposition be doing here [in an NRM process]…?! Museveni wondered.

“Unstoppable [Ampeire] —Mugyenyi’s agent— is among those who took a dead pig to Parliament,” he added.

For us of time in trenches fighting impunity and dictatorship of NRM7 the violence and bribery in NRM7 is not news at all. It would’ve been if it never happened at all. However what’s news is how a young Nyanjura could have sponsored the violence in NRM7 elections almost in the whole country or at least in Ankore kingdom!

The violence,if at all wasn’t sponsored by the mafias in regime must have been a result of lessons well-learnt from the Jajjas. There is nothing necessary for us in the opposition to antagonize an already antagonistic regime.

What I think is that museveni thought that Erias Lukwago Lukwago wouldn’t be in position to secure the Deputy’s place after he had hooked Sarah Kanyike from the liberation struggle. Now that Nyanjura Doreen omutatina vehemently took over, she’s become either the new Target to scoop or to fight. Museveni will always find reasons to break your spine.

But if he wasn’t told, Nyanjura is not Kanyike, she’s #Omutatina. City house will remain for the people!