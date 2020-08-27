The bitter truth which hurts is that Robert Kyagulanyi, in spite of getting F9 in Mathematics at O’level and failing General Paper at A’level, he re-awakened the hope of a revolution in Uganda. Omubanda yagwa ebigezo bya Maathi naye ye pulinsipo waffe.

As a mother of children in school, I empathise with his failure in the school exams. As a creative, I know that many who shine in the creative arts and sports are not necessarily good at STEM subjects. Damn, as a believer in the People Power movement, I kind of wish the revolutionary leader was a bit smarter at Mathematics and General Paper. As an academic with a BA, MSc., PhD and several PGDips, I know that academic intelligence is not equivalent to either emotional intelligence or leadership skills. There are many doctorate holding professors without managerial talent.

The man with an F9 in Mathematics has a legacy of composing deeply soulful music that sells millions of records. His music has fuelled the ideas of liberation and inspired many youths to join the liberation struggle in Uganda. His music shakes and troubles dictator Museveni so much that the entire dictatorship unleashed its machinery to bar his music concerts. His music-beats beat in the hearts of hungry unemployed youths dreaming of freedom in the filthy squalid ghettoes of Uganda. The man with an F9 in Mathematics inspired the dream of a post-Museveni Uganda.

It is preferable to have a revolutionary leader with an F9 in Mathematics at O’level and failed General Paper at A’level than to have a Minister of Education whose O’level and A’level results are non-existent because she did not sit for these national examinations. He put in the requisite work of going to school, although he failed some examinations. The Minister of Education did not even pretend to have the qualifications. She just smuggled her way into the university although she totally lacked the requisite academic qualifications. Come and sue me if you want!

And so, between Robert Kyagulanyi with an F9 in Mathematics at O’level and F in General Paper at A’level on the one hand, and a Janet Kataaha Museveni with nothing at O’level and another nothing at A’level on the other hand, the choice is easy. Academic honesty comes with the former and pure refined academic dishonesty comes with the latter. Again, come and beat me up if you want!