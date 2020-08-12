If there’s one quality I admire about President Yoweri Museveni, it is his inability to underrate anyone. Museveni treats every threat with the full attention and respect that it deserves. He treats every threat on his seat as a war situation. It is a do or die affair for him. He can never undermine a threat.

If a one Ortega stood up and declared that he wants to be President, Museveni will take time to study Ortega left and right, he will do everything possible to ensure Ortega is totally extinguished so that he poses no more threat.

Museveni’s opponents on the other-hand think he is overrated, that he is finished. And thus treat every contest as a done deal. They fail to acknowledge the fact that they are dealing with a formidable opponent.

For Museveni, he sees himself as the weak party and thus must do everything in his power to fight and win. He errs on the side of caution. He would rather over plan than under plan.

If it is an election, he will employ all methods. He will find a way for voting materials to arrive late in areas where he is weak. He will bribe off those who can be bribed. He will meet thousands and thousands of people. He will ensure where he is strong, voter turnout is at 100. He leaves nothing to chance.

And I think it’s because of his guerilla background. You only survive in the Bush by not ignoring any threat. It is evolutionary. What if you ignore something and it turns out to be strong. Museveni always assumes that his opponents are stronger and very advantaged thus employs the maximum force to crush them.

That’s why Museveni just can’t wake up and fire an army commander. He must first be certain he’s cut off all his roots. And that even when he fires that person, all threats have been cleared out. That to me is a mark of an intelligent thinker.

The fact that he underrates no one. To him everyone is strong and a valuable addition. Where you see Full Figure as zero value, Museveni sees an ally. It is not by luck that a man gets to rule you for over 30 years.

Humility dictates that you must learn from him in order to beat him… The only way to beat Museveni is not to underrate him!