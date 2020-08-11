RelatedPosts No Content Available

This is not for the faint-hearted. And it’s written in good faith. Note also that it’s an individual opinion and I’m responsible for the contents herein. I’m reacting to the candidature of a one Kalyebi Philip who just recently retired as the District Education Officer ( DEO) Butaleja District to immediately contest for the LC5 seat of the same District.

It’s absurd. It’s unbelievable. It’s surprising that this group of Banyole have a false sense of entitlement to the extent that they believe it’s only them who should occupy all positions in Butaleja/Bunyole and nobody else.

What significant achievements have we had in the Education Sector with Kalyebi at the helm? What’s is there that he wants to do for Bunyole that he didn’t do while serving as a line manager in this education department ? Why does he think that it’s government’s obligation to maintain him on the payroll till he dies ?

What does he think about the burning desire by other young Banyole who also would like to contribute to the development of their district but have been denied by this group of elders ? Why doesn’t he concentrate on his Businesses and create jobs for Bunyole if he indeed has good intentions for this place? What’s his understanding of the concept of retirement?

What peculiar skills does he have that other Banyole don’t have for him to assume that he’s the lone Messiah sent by God to redeem the struggling Banyole? When will other people ever come to play their roles in the development of Bunyole with these “red tapes” in place? I don’t think Mr. Kalyebi’s entry into the LC5 race is driven by good motives rather than greed. Nevertheless, we wish him good luck.

The author is a concerned Munyoli and a leader in the cultural Government of Bunyoli