God is ready to give the Presidency of the Nation of Uganda to the presidential aspirant who will pay heed to his voice and agenda for this nation, not what the popular opinion, or politicians say or what other nations seem to direct the nation to do.

The aspirant that shall take the Presidency is one who will heed the Prophetic voice (Prophet Elvis Mbonye) who the Lord has sent concerning which direction this nation should take, because right now many people are giving in to satanic agendas just because certain nations and organizations are paying them off.

People have got to understand that God is Supreme. He has a plan for Uganda, and the candidate sharp enough to align themselves for the Lord’s agenda, to enquire of it, will definately be established by the Prophet as President of Uganda (Jeremiah 1:10 See, I have this day set thee over the nations and over the kingdoms, to root out, and to pull down, and to destroy, and to throw down, to build, and to plant).

This opportunity is open to every presidential aspirant (call that fair ground). By now everyone knows the credentials of Prophet Elvis Mbonye. He doesnt play games, he has demonstrated the authority and power of God that he has been equipped with, he has uprooted and planted global leaders all over the world for their nations to fall in line with what the Lord is doing in the earth.

We are living in a very critical time of this age, God’s plan has got to be carried out. The time for this nation to fall in line has come. May the wise aspirant win!

The writer is a follower of Prophet Mbonye, and made a reaction to Watchdog’s story “Has Prophet Mbonye abandoned his disciple ans Presidential aspirant Kabuleta”