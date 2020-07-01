Pre-Museveni Uganda politics had more thinkers and intellectuals,and was more ideologically grounded.

The First split in the UPC was an ideological struggle between the Obote centrists and Ibingira’s rightist faction.

Makerere University,through Students activism was the bastion of civilian resistance against Amin and Obote II.

For this activism,between them,the two regimes forced 3 guild presidents into exile(Olara Otunnu,Opiyo Oloya & Anor) and also murdered a Vice Chancellor,Frank Kalimuzo.

Post-Amin UNLF government was dominated by the Gang of Four,3 of whom were the brilliant Professors Nabudere,Yash Tandon & Rugumayo,and also had a Professor as president (Yusufu Lule).

In the early NRM years,there was still strong intellectual fervent at Makerere,as exemplified by the popular debates between Profs Apollo Nsibambi and Samwiri Karugiire.

Now you have a circus show of Bad Black,Full figure and Balaam,and the other clowns in parliament.