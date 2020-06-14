By Muzinyabigere Huza

A hypocrite is the kind of politician who would cut down a redwood tree, then mount the stump and make a speech for conservation… My followers long time!

I was not yet about to write again yet but the news of Deputy Lord Mayor Hajjat Sarah Kanyike crossing from the people’s struggle for liberation to the side of their oppressor forced me out of my mediation and prayer session. It would be hypocrisy for me to feel in the one way and pretend to the public in the other way. I feel so heartbroken by Sarah’s hypocrisy. I feel so bad indeed. To Hajjat Sarah Kanyike; people can forget what you said, what you did or even what plans you uttered for them but people will NEVER forget how you made them FEEL.

Ever since I lost my mother, I now understand that people lose even the most valuable things in their lives but life can still go on. The struggle is still on. Where we have reached, no one can break or stop this struggle; I swear the mighty name of ALLAH! What one can rather do is to break themselves from the struggle. I can waste all my article discussing Sarah, she exchanged integrity with money. It turns out that its been money all along, not principle, not the struggle, not the people.

However I want us to turn out minds to the quality of the leaders we have in the opposition. The people’s deputy President and the capital city Lord Mayor Counsel Ssaalongo Al Hajji Erias Mirundi Lukwago Jajja wa Buganda is faced with the most testing period in his tenure as the people’s defender in the capital. This challenge doesn’t come naturally by by the failure of our people in the opposition to utilise the platforms and the chances always given to them by the electorate. If you are given MPship or Councillorship or any other position, you should use it to not only fight for the people but also as a platform to showcase your potentiality for even a bigger responsibility. I thank Erias Lukwago for this. Ever since he was MP, every position given to him was an opportunity to showcase his ability for a higher office. He’s now lord mayor but no one doubts his potential for a higher office than that he currently holds. I’m not happy with Parliament too its as if the opposition is composed of only ten MPs! You know their names.

So at the council, who is most fit to replace Sarah? Applause to Nyanjura Doreen and Olive Namazzi whose articulative abilities are not questionable but they are already ministers but the council is as if done.

I was debating this with a friend and he told me that its because they are not given platform to air out their ideas and that that’s why we do not know much about their brains and articulative abilities. This is not right at all. I know how Nyanjura thinks but I have not heard her anywhere on CBS radio the biggest station in the country or on NTV the strongest TV. I mean, many people in politics know my thoughts but I’m not a TV or Radio personality, I use my page to articulate my issues my way. Who failed these people to exercise the Fb rights? I mean, how many councillor names do you really know?

We need a deputy whose name and voice won’t necessitate his/her boss to make rounds of introducing them to the people, whose ideas and beliefs are familiar to the ears and minds of the people whose name has been making positive rounds in the capital.

But all is not gone! I remembered this man Councillor Kataabu Moses. He’s not a new name to us, is he? Although he plays his politics between people power and people’s government, both of those two political kids are a product of the same father; Dr. Kizza Besigye. No trouble in that. He has stood with Lukwago and Dr. Kizza Besigye Besigye since around 2006. He knows what we are standing for and why. His name is a good bet.

So as the Lord Mayor and his high committee thinks about who to do the job, Kataabu Moses should not be under looked. As I said, we need our best people in our best positions.