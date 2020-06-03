There’s a wide gap between wanting to commit to a partner and being able to handle it. That situation is hell. You’re pouring all of your feelings into a guy but he’s not ready. The problem is that he won’t admit it, so he strings you along, running hot and then cold. Don’t put up with that tiresome BS. Ignore his repeated insistence that he wants to be in a relationship with you and pay attention to all of the behaviors that prove he can’t handle an adult partnership instead. It will save you so much heartbreak and wasted time.

1. He makes you feel guilty about being happy. You can’t tell him about the fun weekend you had or how well you’re doing at your job. You feel like you have to walk on eggshells around him, because he gets jealous over every little thing. Even though you aren’t bragging at all, he makes you feel like you are. He makes you feel horrible about being happy when he had a bad day.

2. He acts like you owe him sex. Did he buy you dinner? Do the dishes? Pick you up from work? He’ll use that info against you. He’ll make you feel like a bad girlfriend for withholding sex from him when he’s done so much for you.

3. He disappoints you. Every. Damn. Time. Whenever you get excited about a date, he either cancels on you or ends up having a fight with you that ruins the memory of the night. Something always goes wrong.

4. He never supports you — even with the little things. He doesn’t like your posts on social media or tell you how beautiful your hair looks when you get back from the salon. He doesn’t give you nearly enough attention.

5. He doesn’t want you to be friends with any other guys. He always claims that he trusts you, but he doesn’t trust them. That he knows how boys think. That he knows that they’re only being nice to you to try to get into your pants.

6. He makes you feel like you have horrible taste. He refuses to watch your favorite shows and listen to your favorite songs — and he actively makes fun of them. He trashes everything that you love, even though he knows those things mean the world to you.

7. He might not flirt back when a girl hits on him — but he doesn’t say anything to put an end to the flirting either. You can tell that he likes the attention. That he wants other girls to want him. That he likes having other options.

8. When you tell him you’re fine, he gets annoyed. But if you tell him the truth about why you’re upset, he gets annoyed at that, too. He doesn’t want to have a mature conversation with you to fix the problem. He just wants to complain about how he does everything for you and you’re still not happy.

9. He goes forever without texting you. If you aren’t the one to say hello in the morning, then he won’t even bother to contact you. It doesn’t even cross his mind.

10. Sex is he only type of affection he’s willing to give. He never holds your hand in public or while sitting on the couch. He never pecks your lips or forehead. He never holds you close to cuddle — unless you initiate the encounter.

Thought Catalogue