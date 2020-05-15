President Yoweri Museveni and his members of the 10th Parliament are bad news to Uganda. Even in the hardest of times, they cannot stop breaking hearts of the Ugandan population.

Just the other day, President Museveni earned kudos from the public for criticising Parliament sharing sh10 billion at the time the country is at pains with Covid19 pandemic which has washed away livelihoods down the drain like a bad storm.

Millions of people are locked up at home, hungry and worried, businesses and jobs are slipping away, but the heartless politicians behave like they’re at a party, making it rain.

On Friday, it has emerged Members of Parliament who were ordered to return the controversial UGX 20 million the other day, and even before all of them have returned the money, reports have it MPs of the ruling party have received sh 40 million each in appreciation for supporting the motion to recognize President Museveni for the management of the #COVID19.

Mid week, MPs fell over themselves to shower praise on the president amidst the ongoing covid-19 fight, which is yet to be determined. News coming through, more terrible figures of news infexinfec are trickling in.

So the news that Ugandans are deemed for more days indoors, will break more hearts.

Worse still, that MPs are sharing more money while they starve, is certainly going to cause public outrage.

Uganda Parliament has proved over time that they are a greedy, and hungry gang of politicians.

NRM caucus spokesperson Margaret Muhanga however denies knowledge of any money of the kind.

However, critical MPs have blasted President Museveni and NRM lawmakers for Insensitivity. Theodore Sekikubo (Lwemiyaga) said this was a new low of the 10th Parliament.

Reports indicate Chief Whip Ruth Nankabirwa was tasked to distributing the cash. It is madness.

Netizens are however cynical and expect less from lawmakers.

“I am lost for words but this is the most pathetic Parliament we have had since independence,” said

Ssemakula Andrew Benon on Twitter @BenonSsemakula