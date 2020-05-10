A power couple is made of two equal partners who complement each other and whose relationship is based on mutual respect and appreciation. In a loving couple, there is no competition, only collaboration.

When we choose someone to be in our life, we share a huge part of our life with them. We share our dreams, thoughts, wishes and even the deepest feelings of our heart.

When we depend upon someone so deeply, we expect them to accept us the way we are but when our partner finds flaws in us and reminds us about those flaws every moment, it creates self doubts. We begin to question our own capabilities and lose self confidence. A true partner will always encourage you regardless of your flaws because they trust your abilities and will support you in every possible way.

Aways encourage and appreciate your partner. A partner’s support is one of the biggest confidence one can have. A confidence that can make them believe in themselves even more.