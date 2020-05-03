Dear Lt Col Edith Nakalema

I am writing to you madam to kindly intervene on behalf of Ugandans who were fed on expired milk and rotten beans as evidenced by the Speaker of Parliament.

We all know that it’s very dangerous to take expired food stuffs because that is poison. I have spoken to mothers who were given that milk and gave to their children. But after the speaker’s pronouncement, these mothers are restless and fearful because they know that their children may not survive.

Dear Madam, you have intervened in corruption related cases and I believe that this too needs your attention. These mothers need assurance from government that either it is not true that they fed their children on expired milk and if it’s indeed true, as the speaker put it, then they need a remedy to that.

Madam, as Ugandans we are worried and are not sure whether we are in the right hands. If the whole speaker of Parliament which is another arm of government can come out and confirm to Ugandans that they are being fed on poison(expired food stuffs) one wonders whether this is the right government for Ugandans.

I request you Madam through your office to interrogate the speaker more to tell Ugandans why she kept quiet while we were being fed on poison (expired foodstuffs) only to come out after being forced to vomit the sh20 million she had allocated to her self and other thieves in the Parliament. We believe that that is unbecoming of the speaker and that has exposed her and as Ugandans we believe there is a lot that has been happening under her watch. We want you madam to investigate the office of the speaker for the good of our country.

Thank you Lt Col Nakalema, we trust that you will take action on the person and office of the speaker of Parliament of Uganda.

For God and my country.

Tugume George

Concerned citizen