Please allow me to register my appreciation for the job well done. And thank you for reporting without fear or favour. Kindly allow me to post as hereunder.

On the above which by all intent and purpose is one of the most scandalous act of Parliament in the modern era, I was left in shock when the RT.Hon. Speaker (Rebecca.Kadaga) threatened to tell anyone who cares about the purpoted excesses of the government.

For God’s sake, a Speaker of Parliament cannot understand what’s causing the anger to the public? And she can’t with her Parliament understand the difference between the ones they gave the money and themselves? It’s a pity. She ought to understand that the over sh9Billion went to their personal accounts(Members of parliament) and close to sh1billion is unaccounted for, while what she is threatening to disclose went to the respective institutions of government, NOT personal bank accounts as it’s the case with the Parliament.

I was shocked to listen to some members of Parliament’s arguments trying to defend the Speaker. For the first time, I wondered if we have a Parliament. It’s interesting to listen to these MPs and their Speaker arguing as if to imply that they passed the supplementary budget without playing the role they are paid the tax payers money to do, as long as their sh10B was guaranteed. Parliament is in unprecedented crisis.

Whether she does what, she can’t win this argument. Every time you listen to the RT hon speaker, you pray for the ground to swallow you. So embarrassing. This is where you would wish to have had a very eloquent PR team to do damage control, which she doesn’t have right now…having watched Hellen Kawesa’s attempt to defend what can’t be defended in front of the TV. It’s what we call in a lay man’s language, a deal gone bad. Let her humble herself and do the damage control, otherwise she can’t win this covid19 war.

Johnson Kwesiga (Ordinary citizen) For God and my country

Dear Editor,