Spending 24/7 days at home every now and then things happen in our relationships, what used to entice seduce and make us happy no longer excites us.

That curved body,cute face,nice legs,the talk dark and handsome qualities you once were so spooked by, end up not sustaining the fire in your relationship today.

Relationship “needs work” like never before you both need to work on it every day to make it work,make your relationship more fun and comfortable with each other. If the good times are becoming few and far between,more arguments, 24hrs together same place Monday to Sunday ,then you need to work on it.

Remember none is perfect,you are both in the relationship to learn and things are bound to happen.you will fight be sad laugh love and hate each other but what matters the most is how you get out of this “Lockdown” as a stronger couple than you were.

This is the right time to Show affection_Do things together,hold each others hands,cook together,hug,kiss,sex ,say thank you please may i ……..respect each other enjoy every little things together.

The little things we ignore in a relationship are the things that mean so much to our partners,if only we can pay attention to that.

All relationships have ups and downs,always think of a long term relationship.Always be positive to make things work this is the right time .

In this QUARANTINE make your partner a priority_ After God,put your partners first before anyone else. Don’t allow the outside world influence you against your partner remember the world doesn’t know him/her as you do.

This is the right time to be friends_most couples in marriages/relationships lack that friendship bond,..trust your partner ,open up to them,tell them anything and everything, you have more 21days this will encourage a strong relationship.

Resolve arguments together,you are a team,and you both want the relationship to work,learn how to solve every fight .Think of your disagreement as a challenge for you both to solve,not a fight for you to win or prove Who is right and or wrong.

When everything is over appreciate your partner_ show your appreciation and love to your partner in the ways that mean most to them.when you get out of your world and into your partner’s ,then your little act of kindness become momentous,make your partner feel loved and valued.

Be honest to each other This is the right time so use it well.