Eid Al Adha is celebrated by Muslims worldwide in commemoration of the prophet Abraham who almost sacrificed his son Ismail in obedience to Allah’s command.

It is culture on the second Eid in the Islamic calendar to slaughter animals and share with the needy as a gesture of remembrance of Prophet Abraham and expressing Allah’s Love to his people.

The Office of the National Chairman Manager who doubles as the Senior Presidential Advisor- Political Affairs Hajjat Hadijah Namyalo slaughtered four cows that she accompanied with food packages and served Muslim communities in Kampala-Metropolitan and parts of Busoga sub-region.

Multitudes of people flooded the ONC – Headquarters in Kyambogo to receive the Eid packages while others were delivered by the coordinators to different destinations.

In parts of her message, Hajjat Hadijah said that “HE the President YK Museveni – Jajja to Bazzukulu served his Bazzukulu to celebrate Eid with happiness. It is a norm of ONC to celebrate with its stakeholders and I wish them the best of celebration”. She rallied the Bazzukulu and Ugandans to put to right use the key message in Eid of obedience to Allah in all circumstances.

That entails listening to the leaders which in this case is the President who is advocating for the creation of wealth and jobs to improve the standards of living of the Bazzukulu and Ugandans.

The jubilant beneficiaries of the Eid packages said that the ONC had long been separate from the public but since the new administration took charge, they are free to associate with it and thanked the President for their Eid packages.