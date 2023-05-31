3rd/June/2023 is the National day celebrated in Uganda in commemoration of Uganda Martyrs Day who were butchered at Namugongo Shrine and different points on orders of Ssekabaka Mwanga of Buganda.

There are other Martyrs who died on account of other traditional leaders across the ancient cultural institutions.

The trekkers from Mbarara sub-region reached Nalukolongo Bakateyemba’s home- in Kampala where the Office of the National Chairman coordinators for Greater Mbarara led by Muhangi Zephline interacted with them.

The ONC team delivered refreshments, drugs among other basic materials to help them carry on successfully the remaining distance to Namugongo shrines.

The trekkers were grateful and made a prayer of gratitude to the Office of the National Chairman the SPA manager Hajjat Hadijah Namyalo Uzeiye for the Lord Jesus Christ to continue blessing the works of hands and President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni to continue having a God’s lead in whatsoever he does.

They narrated how the Uganda Police helped them throughout their completed part of the trek by providing security for ensuring their safety.

Mr. Muhangi said that “these are our people from Kibona and Katete Parishes in Mbarara district. We learned about their trekking and decided to energize them when they get to Kampala.”

Many Christians are walking to Namugongo shrines from different parts of Uganda to commemorate the Uganda Martyrs who chose to die for the good of the Faith in Jesus Christ and Muhammadans who followed the Islamic faith.