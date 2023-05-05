A group of NRM Youth from Bukomansimbi District today paid a courtesy visit to The head of the Office of the NRM Party National Chairman Hajjat Uzeiye Hadijah Namyalo at her office in Kyambogo and were led by the Bukomansimbi NRM chairman, Mr Shafic Mwanje.

This group was fraction of those that were beneficiaries of Hajjat Namyalo’s self-empowerment campaign where she donated poultry and poultry feeds, goats and sewing machines to the youth, women and people living with disabilities in the district.

The purpose of this visit by these Bazzukulu was to extend a token of appreciation to Hajjat Namyalo for this initiative that is aimed at poverty alleviation and boosting on household incomes for the people and also to request for more youth to be considered for the program. As a sign of appreciation, they carried along a goat, chicken and bunches of Matooke which were handed over to the Senior Presidential Advisor.

In her address to these youth, Namyalo thanked them for their thoughtfulness and spirit of appreciation but reminded them that the donation was not from her but H.E Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, emphasizing that she is simply a messenger.

She also shared that she is happy that the items delivered to the youth as startup capital haven’t been misused and this will encourage her to add more from time to time with support from the President.