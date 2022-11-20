The Deputy Secretary General of the National Resistance Movement, Rt. Hon. Namayanja Rose Nsereko has asked school-going children to take up science-related courses if Uganda is to advance in technology and innovation to improve people’s lives.

President Yoweri Museveni has been a great campaigner for investment in the development of science, technology, and innovation, saying, “The world is so dynamic these days.”

Namayanja said that as children grow up, they require a good understanding of their surroundings given the increasingly scientific and technology-reliant world, which comes with new challenges.

“The current world of employment requires critical thinking and knowledge development to create solutions, hence making science mandatory,” Namayanja said.

She urged parents and teachers to guide children during career guidance sessions, which will properly aid their decision-making.

On the issue of socio-economic empowerment, Namayanja called upon people to embrace financial support initiatives of the government like the Parish Development Model to enhance incomes and reduce substance production.

Namayanja was speaking yesterday to Christians from Bulenga Town Seventh-day Adventist Church after a church service in the Wakiso district.

The DSG donated five million to the church in a fundraising drive to buy the neighboring land and extend their community development projects.