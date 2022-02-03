The Renovation of Bibia Health Center III in Bibia Trading Center, Elegu Town Council, Amuru District is near completion.

The health facility which is in final stage of transition from health Centre III to IV is being renovated to handle the refugee health crisis at Elegu border.

The Renovation exercise that kicked off on October 21 2021 is in steady progress to meet its completion timeline-March 2022.

George Ocan, the Secretary for Health in Amuru District Local Government, says they had a dream of lifting up the standard of Bibia Health Centre III to suit a “real standard” a Health facility which is already in transition.

Ocan explained that amongst other departments being erected/renovated are, a block of OutPatient and Inpatient Department; Laboratories; Self-contained Staff houses; incinerators; and a dozen room Pit Latrines.

“We believe the services will greatly improve, because this is the nearest Health Centre III at the border with South Sudan- as many of the refugees cross the borders to come and attain health services here, ”said Ocan.

Michael Lakony, the Chairperson Amuru district Local Government explained that he is overwhelmed with joy seeing the health centre raising up to the needed structures, after they sought assistance from the International Organization for Migration (IOM) that is currently spearheading the renovation exercise in terms of funding.

Lakony elaborated that IOM injected a fund of a tune of Uganda Shillings 400 million as a support to the refugee hosting Communities to help in erecting standard health units that would cater for both the refugees and the indigenous people.

“By March this year, we are confident that this renovation exercise would have been wrapped up and ready for commissioning. I know it shall help in offering improved health services to both the local populations as well as the refugees, ”said Lakony.

Caroline Akulu, a Regional staff from IOM who is heading the project, noted that they shall do what it takes so that the facilities are completed and ready for Commissioning on March 25 2022.

Akulu said that the renovation project was launched on October 21 2021, running for a period of five months from the start.

Bibia Health Centre III attracts a population of over 20,000 people who come to seek medical care with most of the beneficiaries being refugees from South Sudan who cross through the Elegu border.