President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, accompanied by the First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports, Maama Janet Museveni, today addressed thousands of residents at Kaiti Cell in Namutumba Town Council, reaffirming the NRM government’s commitment to peace, infrastructure development and household wealth creation.

The President said Busoga occupies a special place in Uganda’s liberation history and saluted the families that supported him during the 1971–1973 period.

“When I am in Busoga, I am in the areas where we fought. Many of my supporters were killed here during the insurgencies, including those executed publicly in Jinja. I am here to represent those who died and those still alive. The NRM is not a party of jokers,” he said.

President Museveni outlined the seven contributions forming the 2026–2031 NRM Manifesto, beginning with peace. He reminded the gathering that many people in Busoga perished due to political violence, including leaders such as Mathias Ngobi, and noted that the peace enjoyed today is a result of NRM’s sacrifice. He said the second contribution, development, includes both economic infrastructure—roads, electricity, telephones, the railway and water—and social infrastructure such as schools and health centres.

The President cited completed and upcoming road works and assured residents that Namutumba’s connectivity will continue improving. He noted that the Nakalama–Busembatya–Namutumba–Tirinyi–Budaka–Mbale road, which once was murram, has been fully tarmacked. He added that the government is set to work on the Nabumali–Butaleja –Namutumba road, the Busembatya– Nsinze–Kibale–Ivukula–Namakokola road and the Kaliro–Ivukula–Naziba route.

On electricity, he said NRM has extended power to all district headquarters across Uganda except Naikona and is now pushing power to sub-county headquarters.

“In Namutumba, there is electricity in Bulange, Namutumba and Nsinze Town Councils. We shall extend power to the remaining areas,” he assured.

The President expressed concern over Namutumba’s low safe water coverage, noting that out of 629 villages, only 280 have access to clean water.

“That means 349 villages lack safe water. Leaders must do something urgently,” he said.

Turning to education, he said Namutumba has made progress but the distribution of government schools is still imbalanced.

The district has 109 government primary schools and 165 private ones, but only 51 out of 111 parishes have a government-aided primary school.

The target, he emphasized, is one government primary school per parish. At secondary level, the district has eight government schools, but only seven out of the 20 sub-counties have one.

Construction of three Seed Secondary Schools is underway and will reduce the sub-counties without a government secondary school from 13 to 10.

“In 1961, these schools were not here. So, I am happy to see this transformation,” he said.

On health, President Museveni explained that Namutumba has one HCIV and eight HCIIIs, 11 sub-counties without a HCIII, HCIV or hospital.

He announced that the government will upgrade nine Health Centre IIs to Health Centre IIIs in Irimbi, Kikaru, Buwonge, Kiranga, Bugobi, Namusita, Kisimu, Bukonte and Mulama.

He also said the government will construct new HCIIIs in Nabweyo and Bugobi sub-counties to improve access to maternal and outpatient services.

The President said wealth creation remains the NRM’s third major contribution after peace and development.

“You have good roads, but you do not sleep on the tarmac. When you return home, you find the poverty you left in the morning. Development is for everyone, but wealth is for individuals and families,” he said.

President Museveni highlighted success stories in the district, including Kazibwe, who started with one cow from NAADS and now has eight cows, 80 litres of daily milk production, income from cocoa and coffee, and biogas; a farmer from Karamoja who combined mangoes from Operation Wealth Creation with goats from PDM; and Hon. Fred Byamukama, who earns 108 million shillings from eggs alone and retains 55 million shillings after costs while creating 26 jobs.

The President also demonstrated how fish farming on half an acre can generate 100 million shillings in revenue and still leave 70 million shillings in profit.

“NRM first advised you (okuwabura) and later supported you through Entandikwa, NAADS, Emyooga, Youth Livelihood and now PDM. There is no excuse for remaining in poverty. It is possible to get out of poverty,” he emphasized.

Maama Janet praised the people of Busoga for supporting NRM and urged them to protect the peace and progress achieved under the movement.

“We thank God for using the President and the NRM to bring peace and maintain it. Our manifesto says we must protect these gains to take a qualitative leap into the Middle Income. Please support NRM so that we remain united and strong,” she said.

She also reminded the public that Busoga University has been operationalised.

NRM First National Vice Chairperson Alhajji Moses Kigongo encouraged residents to support President Museveni in the coming election to ensure peace continues.

“It is peace that took the NRA to the bush. We must preserve it,” he said.

The Eastern Region NRM Chairperson Hon. Calvin Echodu thanked the people for turning up in large numbers.

The First Deputy Prime Minister, Rt. Hon. Rebecca Kadaga requested the establishment of an Industrial Park in Namutumba to create jobs and promote value addition.

The Namutumba District NRM Chairperson, Mr. Simon Menya thanked the President for wealth creation programmes such as PDM and Emyooga and for major road improvements including the Nabumali–Butaleja –Namutumba road.