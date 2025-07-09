The Africa Region of the International Association of Business Communicators (IABC) has announced the election of new executives to its Regional Executive Board for the 2025-2026 term. The elections were held during the Region’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Wednesday, 25th June 2025, with members from across the continent participating virtually.

Among the newly announced executives is Athieno Stella Marion, who has been appointed as Senior Coordinator supporting the Board for the East Africa Interest Group. Athieno currently serves as Secretary General of the Public Relations Association of Uganda (PRAU) and brings to the role over a decade of diverse experience in strategic corporate communications and public relations.

Athieno is a strategic and results-driven professional with expertise in stakeholder engagement, media relations, crisis communication, digital PR, and reputation management. Her career spans industries such as telecom, finance, aviation, manufacturing, government, and NGOs. She has worked with global and local brands including The Coca-Cola Company, Guinness, Emirates, MTV, Yara International, Reckitt Benckiser, and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, honing her ability to manage complex communications, build trusted stakeholder relationships, and drive impactful results aligned with strategic business objectives.

She holds an Advanced Diploma in Public Relations from the Chartered Institute of Public Relations (CIPR), an MBA from Makerere University, and a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Communication from Kampala International University among other certifications.

Commenting on her appointment, Athieno said:

“I am honoured to support IABC Africa in advancing strategic communication excellence across the continent. I believe in the power of authentic, ethical, and research-driven communication to drive growth, inspire leadership, and shape Africa’s global narrative. This role aligns with my passion for empowering communicators to create meaningful impact within their organisations and communities.”

Her long-term aspiration is to contribute to strategic leadership and best practices in Corporate Communications and Public Relations at a global level. She remains committed to fostering ethical, research-driven, and globally informed communication strategies that enhance corporate reputation, stakeholder engagement, and brand influence.

She believes that effective communication is a key driver in shaping corporate leadership, governance, and business sustainability, particularly in emerging markets.

The AGM also saw the appointment of Dr. Yemi Adeyemi as Chair of the new Regional Executive Board. Other elected board members include:

Christine Breet – Vice Chair

Camilla Osborne – Past Chair/Director of Governance

Theresa Lee – Treasurer

Riana Siden – Director of Professional Development & Events

Chisim Chukwu Ndunaga – Director of West Africa Interest Group

Carol Warui – Director of East Africa Interest Group

Elsabe Coetzee – Director of Quills Awards

IABC Africa remains dedicated to advancing the communications profession across the continent by connecting professionals, recognising excellence, and championing ethical and effective communication.