In what can be described as a bold move, the opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) leaders in Busoga have countered claims by Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago that the party would be deregistered

Grace Kirya Wanzala, FDC chairman for Jinja District, dismissed Lukwago’s statement as “reckless” and “wishful thinking”.

Lukwago, also a former runaway member from the Norbert Mao-led DP who joined FDC a few years ago, had announced plans to dissolve the party and form a new one known as the People’s Front for Freedom(PFF).

Wanzala described Lukwago as a troublemaker who stirred waters in the DP and, within a very short period, imported the same problem to the otherwise peaceful and organized FDC.

“…those are day dreamers, wishful thinkers and propagandists, and whoever was trying to promote this kind of propaganda and narrative is already regretting because FDC is getting stronger each day…”, Grace Kirya Wanzala stated.

Wanzala who is eyeing for Butembe County MP seat in the 2026 general elections also dismissed fears among some people who argue that the absence of the founding leader Col Dr Kizza Besigye who is now in jail grappling with treasonous charges will lead to the collapse of the party.

Addressing a news conference at Safari Hotel in Jinja City, the Jinja District FDC chairman who was flanked by party officials from the Busoga region says FDC is resilient and that it is “getting better” because it’s not tied to an individual.

He told journalists that the FDC was moving forward with its plans, undeterred by perceived internal conflicts and external challenges.

Wanzala’s comments come amidst the party’s efforts to establish a robust organizational framework, ensuring its survival beyond individual leaders.

Wanzala, who served as councillor representing the people of Busede sub county during the reign of Lt Hannington Basekena, says FDC is focusing on strengthening its grassroots support and leadership succession planning to maintain stability.

The party’s roadmap is clear, with Wanzala announcing that the FDC is prepared to fill candidates in all positions, from the lowest to presidential, in next year’s general elections.

He says FDC is working to regain its footing in Busoga, a sub-region where residents, including NRM supporters, feel they have been weakened by unfulfilled government promises.

The FDC also dismissed claims that the National Unity Platform (NUP) is gaining traction in Busoga.

According to FDC leaders, the party’s established presence and reputation in the region give it an edge over NUP, which emerged during the 2021 political wave.

Wanzala says locals who are suffering from poverty and torture by security agencies on the lake have more respect for FDC, positioning it for a potential resurgence in the area

He says FDC has an institutionalized system of managing and resolving conflicts, and that they do not see any conflicts resulting from the forthcoming internal elections to disorganize the support base ahead of 2026 when the party’s flagbearers face off with other parties.

Another FDC leader Bernard Mbayo who doubles as councilor for Jinja Southwest and Jinja City Council Speaker says FDC is the only political party with an electronic or digital membership registration system to prevent forgery and ensure a legitimate membership base.

This move, Mbayo, who is eyeing the Jinja South West MP slot, says follows allegations that some members of NRM and other opposition parties would buy or forge FDC membership cards to claim defection.

Mbayo says that as a party, they believe this digital system will help the party maintain its integrity and prevent external interference.

The party is reportedly seeing a surge in returning members who had previously defected to other parties, which Bernard Mbayo attributes this trend to the party’s viability and potential to become the future government.

Mbayo is optimistic that FDC will recapture its position in parliament with a majority of MPs and that whoever wins the primary election will enter State House.

Three aspirants have shown interest, and they are Hon Nathan Nandala Mafabi, currently the FDC Secretary General, celebrated lawyer Moses Byamugisha, and the incumbent Eng. Patrick Oboi Amuriat.