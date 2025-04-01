President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has appointed Mr. Arthur Mugyenyi as the new Director General of the Internal Security Organization (ISO).

This has been revealed by the Presidential Press Unit (PPU).

“The Presidential Press Unit (PPU) wishes to inform the general public that His Excellency the President of the Republic of Uganda, Gen. (Rtd) Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has appointed Mr. Arthur Mugyenyi as the new Director General of the Internal Security Organization (ISO),” PPU said in a statement today.

The position fell vacant following the death of Brig. Gen. Charles Oluka who died on 29th January 2025.

The President has also appointed Mr. Tony Kinyera Apecu as Deputy Director General of ISO, replacing Col. Emmy Katabazi, who has been transferred to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.