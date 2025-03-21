President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has tasked Ugandans to sack all corrupt members on the Parish Development Model (PDM) committees.

He argued that the citizens should not compromise with anyone messing up the program that was initiated to enable them join the money economy and fight poverty.

The President made the remarks today while addressing a public rally at Kahunde Playground – Isunga sub county in Kagadi district. The rally was part of the Presidential performance assessment tour on wealth creation and PDM in Bunyoro Sub-region.

“You should own the PDM initiative right from its administration to its reach and take on whoever attempts to mess up the initiative because this is a unique program intended to enrich you at the grassroot,” he said.

President Museveni also noted that the government is to intensify its strategy for a free primary school per Parish and a free secondary school per sub county as a last mile delivery for free education to all children across the country.

He emphasized that free education is the ultimate solution to the high rate of school dropout for vulnerable children. He therefore rallied the people of Bunyoro to monitor the program and report to authorities anyone charging fees in government schools.

The President further explained how the government has seen the same free education initiative reach the tertiary/ university level through the Presidential Skilling Hubs and public universities.

On the other hand, President Museveni reiterated the government’s commitment to scaleup improvements in road construction works, water supply, electricity distribution, healthcare programs and socio-economic empowerment initiatives.

He however urged the people of Bunyoro to embrace modern methods of farming like irrigation to enhance agricultural productivity.

On the issue of land evictions, the President ordered authorities in districts of Bunyoro to report to him individual landlords illegally evicting people off their land for action to be taken against them.

He emphasized that the land question was answered in the Constituent Assembly and subsequent land legislations that empower tenants and landlords rights and the former should comfortably stay on their pieces of land and utilize them for their wealth creation.

Additionally, President Museveni ordered the State House Comptroller, Ms. Jane Barekye to start on the process of setting up a new police station at Isumba sub county headquarters as requested by the people of Kagadi.

He also ordered the State House Comptroller to deliver his Shs300 million pledge to Birembo War veterans among other donations to the people of Bunyoro sub region.

He also re-echoed his call for wetlands conservation.

President Museveni further handed over a brand new fully equipped class B ambulance to Kagadi District hospital to supplement the already existing district health services.

On her part, the Prime Minister, Rt.Hon. Robinah Nabbanja thanked President Museveni for the support to the people of Bunyoro and infrastructure development in the subregion.