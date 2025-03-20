MultiChoice Uganda, in collaboration with the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) and several industry partners, has rolled out regional film competitions and workshops under the banner of the Uganda Film Festival (UFF).

This initiative, marking the festival’s 12th edition, aims to spotlight local talent from every corner of the country.

Departing from the traditional Kampala-centric approach, the UFF is taking the film competition on the road. Filmmakers from diverse regions—including Central (Mubende), West (Ntungamo), East (Tororo), and North (Lira)—will now have an equal opportunity to showcase their creative work. This decentralization not only widens the talent pool but also reinforces a strategic push to stimulate the nation’s creative industries.

At a recent award ceremony in Mubende, Nyombi Thembo, Executive Director at UCC, underscored the importance of these competitions in nurturing local storytelling. “This initiative creates a unique platform for regional filmmakers to gain vital exposure and hands-on training in the film industry,” Thembo remarked. “By extending our reach beyond Kampala, we are tapping into a wealth of untold stories that can drive economic growth and innovation in our creative sector.”

Accompanying the competitions are a series of intensive workshops aimed at demystifying key elements of the film production process. Industry experts will lead sessions on content acquisition, production best practices, and monetization strategies—essential skills for filmmakers looking to navigate the evolving cinematic landscape. These sessions are designed to provide practical insights and foster sustainable career pathways within Uganda’s film community.

Rinaldi Jamugisa, the Communications Manager at MultiChoice Uganda, emphasized the company’s commitment to the local content revolution. “Our partnership with UCC reflects our long-term vision of empowering Ugandan filmmakers,” he said. “We’re investing in these regional competitions and workshops because we believe in the transformative power of creative storytelling.”

Celebrating a Decade of Film Excellence

This year’s initiative is especially significant as it coincides with a decade-long celebration of the Uganda Film Festival. With plans to recognize up to 32 regional winners, the festival promises to be a major event on the national cultural calendar. One of the standout moments came from filmmaker Hannah Nalunga Lukoda, a recent graduate of the MultiChoice Talent Factory. Lukoda, whose project garnered multiple accolades including Best Film, expressed deep gratitude for the opportunity to shine on this expanded stage. “Winning awards is not just a personal victory—it’s a testament to the hard work of a dedicated team,” she commented.

As UCC and MultiChoice Uganda prepare to travel to the selected regions to honor the winners, the festival’s broader vision is clear: to cultivate a thriving film industry that celebrates local narratives and positions Ugandan talent for both national and international success.

With each regional competition and workshop, the initiative is paving the way for a future where Uganda’s filmmakers can confidently tell their stories, inspire audiences, and contribute significantly to the country’s creative economy.

By breaking down traditional barriers and reaching into the heart of Uganda’s diverse communities, the UFF Regional Competitions and Workshops represent a transformative chapter in the nation’s cultural and economic development