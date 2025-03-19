President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has commended the rapid progress on the construction works of Hoima City Stadium, reaffirming the government’s commitment to sports infrastructure development.

Speaking during an inspection visit in Hoima City today, the President in the company of Maama Janet Museveni, the First Lady and Minister of Sports and Education, emphasized that while Uganda has a rich sporting history, investment in sports facilities had long been hindered by economic challenges. He noted that apart from Namboole and Nakivubo, the country had not done much in terms of stadium development but assured Ugandans that the tide was turning.

He reiterated that with Uganda co-hosting the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), there was an urgent need to strengthen infrastructure, not only for sports but also for tourism and hospitality.

He pledged government support in stimulating the private sector, particularly in hotel expansion in Hoima City, to accommodate the influx of visitors expected during the tournament.

Additionally, he announced plans to upgrade Akii-Bua Stadium and transform Gulu Airport into an international facility, further boosting regional connectivity.

The President also applauded SUMMA for its efficiency, stating that the progress achieved in a short time was a testament to the contractor’s capability.

The Vice President H.E Jessica Alupo highlighted the role of sports in enhancing Uganda’s international reputation, stressing that investments in modern stadiums would provide local athletes with better training facilities and increase the country’s competitiveness on the global stage.

The Prime Minister Rt. Hon. Robinah Nabbanja affirmed Uganda’s readiness to co-host AFCON 2027, describing the Hoima Stadium project as a game-changer for the region. She emphasized that beyond football, the stadium would become a hub for youth development programs, helping to nurture talent and create employment.

She noted that the construction had already generated job and business opportunities in Hoima, benefiting the local economy. She also lauded SUMMA’s professionalism and commitment to delivering quality work on time.

On her part, Maama Janet expressed gratitude to President Museveni for inspecting the construction works of Hoima City Stadium as one of the facilities that shall be hosting the Africa Cup of Nations tournament in 2027 (AFCON-2027) in the months of July/August 2027.

“I am happy indeed to see the tremendous progress made by SUMMA within this period of seven months since construction started in September 2024.

I always want to thank Hon. Peter Ogwang and his team as well as the local leadership who have been keeping an eye on the progress of the project and always bringing feedback to me where further support by the government is required,” she said.

“I established an Inter-Ministerial forum that brings together various MDAs to help us coordinate our response to the various issues to do with hosting a successful CHAN-2024 and AFCON-2027 because there are quite a number of areas to address that fall outside the Education and Sports Sector.”

Maama Janet added that based on the impressions that SUMMA showed, she believes that once this facility is completed, it will add so much value to the development of sports in the country.

“Your Excellency, on behalf of the government of Uganda, allow me to extend appreciation to the late Dr. James Rujumba who donated ten acres of land as well as the Federation of Uganda Football Association (FUFA) for the additional ten 10 acres given for the establishment of this stadium complex.

The twenty-two acres that the government bought together with the 20 acres received in donation form the 42 acres of land upon which the Hoima City Stadium complex is being established,”she noted.

“I also want to thank SUMMA for providing employment opportunities to the many Ugandans because I understand that 80 percent of the nearly 900 people working on this site are Ugandans.”

Mr. Murat Altun, the project manager for SUMMA, assured stakeholders that the company was committed to delivering a world-class stadium within the agreed timeframe. He acknowledged the unwavering support of President Museveni and the First Lady, stating that their leadership has played a crucial role in ensuring the project’s success.

Hoima City Mayor, Mr. Brian Kaboyo thanked the President and the First Lady for prioritizing infrastructure development in the Bunyoro sub-region.

He cited major projects such as Kabalega International Airport, improved road networks, and now Hoima City Stadium as transformative developments.

With the project progressing steadily, the government remains optimistic that Hoima City Stadium will be completed as scheduled. As Uganda prepares to host AFCON 2027, the facility is expected to set a new benchmark for sports infrastructure in the country, further solidifying Uganda’s position as a key player in regional and international sports.