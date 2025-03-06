The announcement was made at the Uganda Media Centre, unveiling a fresh and inclusive approach to promoting Uganda’s rich heritage.

Under the theme “I Am My Culture,” this year’s pageant extends beyond beauty to emphasise cultural preservation and sustainable tourism. Organizers highlight that the initiative serves as a dynamic platform for driving economic, social, and environmental change through cultural advocacy.

Hon. Bahinduka Mugarra Martin, Minister of State for Wildlife and Antiquities, lauded the event’s contribution to Uganda’s tourism sector.

“This journey is more than just a competition; it is a movement that amplifies Uganda’s cultural identity. We are committed to supporting such initiatives that not only showcase our country’s beauty but also promote conservation and sustainable tourism,” he stated.

In a landmark decision, the 2025 edition will introduce male participants, broadening the platform to include young men with a passion for conservation and tourism.

“This is an opportunity for both young men and women to be ambassadors of change. We encourage all eligible Ugandans to take part,” the minister emphasized.

The pageant will tour 12 regions across Uganda, including West Nile, Teso, Busoga, Buganda, Karamoja, Ankole, South Uganda, Fort Portal, Hoima, and Northern Uganda, as part of the search for the next Miss Tourism Uganda Queen for 2025-2026.

The grand finale is slated for September 5, 2025, at the prestigious Kampala Serena Hotel, where the ultimate winner will be crowned, ready to represent Uganda’s tourism potential on the global stage.