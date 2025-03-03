The Uganda Police Force has raised alarm over an increase in road crashes during the past week, highlighting motorcycle-related incidents as the leading cause of fatalities.

According to the report released by SP Kananura Michael, the Chief Licensing Officer for Traffic and Road Safety from the Traffic Directorate, motorcycle crashes accounted for 53% of total road deaths, followed by pedestrian-related crashes at 23%.

The police report outlined major contributing factors, with unsafe overtaking being the most prevalent, responsible for 30 per cent of crashes. Speeding followed closely at 22 per cent, while other factors included:

– Hit-and-run incidents (13 per cent)

– Following too closely (7 per cent)

– Other factors (28 per cent)

Several fatal accidents were recorded, with major incidents including:

On February 24, 2025, a motorcycle carrying two female passengers collided with a train traveling from Tororo to Malaba. The rider and one passenger died on the spot, while the second passenger sustained injuries. Authorities urge motorists to exercise extreme caution at railway crossings.

On February 26, 2025, a high-speed cement trailer lost control after hitting a pothole along the Jinja-Kampala highway. It crashed into commercial structures, a stationary trailer, and a residential house, killing three pedestrians and injuring six others.

On February 28, 2025, a truck carrying soda lost control along the Kampala-Jinja highway, colliding with a motorcycle and another vehicle. The truck overturned, killing the motorcyclist and passenger instantly. Preliminary investigations suggest speed, reckless driving, and possible brake failure were contributing factors.

To curb road crashes, the Uganda Police has conducted nationwide traffic enforcement operations, resulting in 1,041 driver arrests for various offenses, including:

– Driving without a valid license (279 cases)

– Dangerous loading (70 cases)

– Careless driving (579 cases)

– Speeding (78 cases)

Additionally, 1,312 motorcycles were impounded for violations such as:

– Riding without a valid license (488 cases)

– Failing to wear helmets (518 cases)

– Pillion riding (66 cases)

– Not wearing reflective jackets (240 cases)

Two bus drivers who had previously been disqualified were apprehended for illegally operating Gateway buses in Eastern Uganda. They were taken to court and charged accordingly.

The Traffic Directorate announced continued operations focusing on reckless driving offenses such as unauthorised U-turns, driving on pedestrian paths and shoulders, wrong-way driving, and reckless overtaking.

SP Kananura Michael confirmed to the media that road safety campaigns remain a priority, with 256 public engagements conducted in February, including radio and TV talk shows and physical community interactions.