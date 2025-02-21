President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni yesterday met and held discussions with Princess Zahra Aga Khan, the daughter of the late Prince Karim Al- Hussaini, Aga Khan IV.

During a meeting held at State Lodge- Nakasero, President Museveni extended his condolences to the family of Aga Khan for the loss of the Spiritual leader of Ismaili Muslims and businessman.

His Highness Aga Khan IV passed away on 4 February 2025, in Lisbon, Portugal, at the age of 88 years.

Speaking about the late Aga Khan, President Museveni recalled awarding him a medal during a visit to Bushenyi.

“I was surprised when I heard about his death because at 88 years old, he was not old,”he said.

The President also reflected on his long-standing connection with the Ismaili community in Uganda.

“I wrote a piece on social media when I started seeing his pictures from 1957. Back in our village, we had an Indian forum, and I believe they were all from the Ismaili community. Their shops always displayed three pictures: the Queen of England, Aga Khan, and our local king,” he recounted.

He further shared his childhood memories of first learning about the Aga Khan’s leadership.

“It must have been around 1957-1958, when I was 12 years old, that I noticed four Indian families in Ntungamo hanging pictures of a young man. They told us he was the new ‘King’ (Mukama) of the Indians. We thought he was the King of all Indians,” President Museveni said.

He mentioned some of the Indian families he remembered from his childhood, including Budala (Abdallah) and Mamudali (Mohammed Ali), along with two Basiiri families from Yemen.

“In the Indian shops, alongside the picture of the young Aga Khan, there were also pictures of Queen Elizabeth and Omugabe Gasyonga, the King of the Banyankore,” he noted.

President Museveni highlighted the strong relationship between Uganda and the Aga Khan.

“Since I came into government, I had the opportunity to meet His Highness. He and his community have been very supportive to Uganda and other African countries,” he said.

On her part, Princess Zahra, shared her long standing connection with Uganda.

“I have been to Uganda many times. The first time I came here was in 1990, and I was here last year and the year before,” she said.

She noted her role as a board member of the Aga Khan University, which has a presence in Uganda and plays a vital role in higher education and healthcare.

Princess Zahra also made a heartfelt request, by informing the President that they would like him to pray for the soul of the late Aga Khan IV.

The meeting was also attended by Dr. Sulaiman Shahabuddin, the President of the Aga Khan University and Mr. Amin M Mawji Obe, the Diplomatic Representative, at Aga Khan Development Network accredited to Uganda and Kenya.