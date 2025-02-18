Bukoto Central MP Mr Richard Sebamala has dismissed circulating rumors about his personal life, affirming that he remains happily married to his wife.

He believes these baseless claims are politically motivated, aimed at distracting the public from his bid for the Democratic Party (DP) President General position.

Mr Sebamala announced his bid for DP president general position recently and has set his sights on ensuring the upcoming top party meetings in Soroti, remove bottlenecks failing the party in the recent past.

“It is clear that those behind these falsehoods are driven by political motives,” Sebamala stated. “They know I am ready to contest for DP President General and are trying to derail my focus. But let it be known—I remain steadfast. Nothing can stop me. I am going to make DP great again.”

Sebamala underscored the urgent need to restore the Democratic Party to its rightful place as the people’s true voice. He criticized the current state of the party, arguing that it has strayed from its core values and mission.

“DP needs redemption. It has lost its way, and the time to bring it back to the people is now,” he declared. “We have watched as the party has been compromised and nearly sold off, but we will not stand by any longer. We are here to reclaim DP and ensure it serves its original purpose—standing for democracy, justice, and the people of Uganda.”

Hon. Sebamala urged all DP members and supporters to stay focused on the greater mission of reclaiming and revitalizing the party. He called on the public to ignore diversionary tactics and rally behind efforts to restore the Democratic Party’s integrity and leadership.