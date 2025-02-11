Announcing the decision on Tuesday, NUP stated that Nalukoola, a former national legal advisor for the Democratic Party (DP), emerged victorious after a rigorous selection process, beating nine other aspirants.

According to NUP’s Election Management Committee, the selection process was structured into three key components. Debate performance contributed 25%, with candidates assessed based on their articulation, understanding of parliamentary roles, and policy positions.

Another 25% came from evaluations conducted by a vetting committee, while the largest portion—50%—was based on constituency consultations. A team was deployed to Kawempe North to gather voter feedback on each candidate’s suitability for the position.

NUP’s Electoral Committee Chairperson, Mercy Walukamba, confirmed that Nalukoola secured 71.4% of the total score, defeating his closest rival, Umar Magala. The final decision, she noted, was based on merit and the candidate’s ability to best represent the party and constituents in Parliament.

The Kawempe North by-election was triggered by the passing of former MP Muhammad Ssegirinya, who died on January 9 at Lubaga Hospital after a prolonged illness. Ssegirinya, a prominent opposition figure, was known for his advocacy on social issues and unwavering support for NUP.

With Nalukoola’s selection, NUP now gears up for a competitive race to retain the seat in one of its strongholds. The party has called on supporters to rally behind its candidate, emphasizing unity and continued representation of the people’s interests in Parliament.