The President of the Republic of Uganda, His Excellency Yoweri Kaguta Museveni left Uganda this morning to attend the joint summit of Heads of State and Government from the East African Community (EAC) and the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

The purpose of the joint meeting was to find possible solutions for the peace and stability of the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), which is currently engaged in armed conflict.

The meeting was co-chaired by the Chairman of the EAC and President of the Republic of Kenya, H.E. William Samoei Ruto, the Chairman of SADC and President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, H.E. Emmerson Mnangagwa, and their host, the President of the United Republic of Tanzania, H.E. Dr. Samia Suluhu Hassan.

Also in attendance were His Excellency, Félix Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo, President of the Democratic Republic of Congo; His Excellency, Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa, President of the Republic of South Africa; His Excellency, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, President of the Federal Republic of Somalia; His Excellency, Paul Kagame, President of the Republic of Rwanda; His Excellency, Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, President of the Republic of Zambia.

His Excellency, Lieutenant General Gervais Ndirakobuca, the Prime Minister, representing His Excellency Evariste Ndayishimiye, President of the Republic of Burundi; His Excellency, Ambassador Téte António, Minister of External Relations, Republic of Angola representing H.E. João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço President of the Republic of Angola; Honourable Nancy Gladys Tembo, Minister of Foreign Affairs, representing H.E. Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera, President of the Republic of Malawi.

Honourable Deng Alor Kuol, Minister of East African Community Affairs, representing His Excellency, Salva Kiir Mayardit, President of the Republic of South Sudan; Honorable Lieutenant General Lala Monja Delphin Sahivelo, Minister of the Armed Forces, representing H.E. Andry Rajoelina, President of the Republic of Madagascar.

The opening session of the Joint Summit was also attended by H.E Moussa Faki Mahamat, Chairperson of the African Union Commission.

Giving the welcoming remarks, President Samia emphasised that dialogue is the best way to achieve lasting peace and security in the DRC. She stated that all parties should be engaged in peace dialogue and mediation to find possible solutions to the situation in the DRC.

“This meeting provides us with an opportunity to demonstrate our readiness and commitment to seeking peace and security for our brothers and neighbours in the DRC. It is my hope that, through our unity, we will carry out this duty with the highest level of integrity,” said President Samia.

Speaking at the meeting, the EAC Chairman and President of the Republic of Kenya, H.E. William Ruto, reiterated calls to the parties in the conflict to immediately cease hostilities and take positive actions to allow meaningful dialogue aimed at restoring stability.

“We stand together to call on all parties to actualise the ceasefire; and specifically, on the M23 to halt further advancements, and the armed forces of the DRC, to cease all retaliatory measures. An immediate ceasefire is the only way by which we can create the necessary conditions for constructive dialogue and the implementation of a comprehensive peace agreement,” he said.

For his part, the SADC Chairperson and the President of Zimbabwe, H.E. Emmerson Mnangagwa, urged the meeting to develop a comprehensive strategy to resolve the long-standing conflict in the DRC, noting that its impact has not only affected the well-being of the DRC but also the entire EAC and SADC.

The Heads of State then held a closed-door session and later issued a joint communique which among other resolutions mandated the Chiefs of Defence Forces from EAC and SADC to convene within five days. Their focus will be to establish an immediate and unconditional ceasefire, facilitate humanitarian assistance, and devise a securitization plan for Goma and surrounding areas. Additionally, they will address the reopening of key supply routes, Goma Airport, and recommend further necessary interventions to stabilize the region.