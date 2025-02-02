Leaders and residents of Lyantonde District have commended the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) for their dedication not only to national security but also to community service through civil-military activities.

Speaking during a town cleaning exercise in Lyantonde Town Council, the Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Mr. Asaba David Nkojo, applauded the UPDF for its efforts in maintaining a strong relationship with the civilian population.

“The people of Lyantonde appreciate your presence and the support you offer through various activities, including cleaning the town. This is a clear demonstration of your commitment to serving the citizens,” Mr. Nkojo stated.

He also expressed gratitude to President Yoweri Museveni for building a strong and people-centred army.

The UPDF’s community engagement is part of the activities for the Tarehe Sita celebrations.

Lt Col Godfrey Mwesigye Rwabujumbure, the Tarehe Sita Team Leader in Lyantonde District, emphasised that such initiatives reflect the UPDF’s pro-people ideology.

“During Tarehe Sita, we reconnect with the people to appreciate the support they provided during the liberation struggle. A country cannot thrive without its population, just as it cannot survive without a strong army,” Lt Col Rwabujumbure said.

The Lyantonde Town Council Mayor, Mr. Mustafa Kalule, thanked the government and the UPDF leadership for deploying soldiers to lead by example in keeping the town clean. He lauded the army’s improved relationship with civilians.

“Today, soldiers interact freely with the public. Unlike in the past, people can now even brush against a soldier’s uniform without fear,” he noted.

During the event, residents were also sensitised on the importance of maintaining hygiene and keeping their town clean.