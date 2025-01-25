In a groundbreaking move that promises to reshape the future of road safety and driver testing in Uganda, the government is set to revolutionize the process of obtaining and testing driver’s licenses.

This ambitious initiative is designed to tackle the rampant issue of fake drivers and corrupt practices that have long plagued the country’s roads. By eliminating human interaction from the application and testing process, Uganda is stepping into the future with an automated system that promises to bring efficiency, transparency, and safety to the licensing process.

The driving force behind this technological shift is none other than the Minister of Works, Gen. Edward Katumba Wamala, who recently emphasized the importance of rigorous testing in ensuring that only qualified drivers are allowed on the roads.

“We want to ensure that applicants are assessed based on their true abilities, not on luck,” Wamala declared, stressing the government’s commitment to a fair and thorough evaluation of all potential drivers.

In an era where traffic accidents claim the lives of over 4,000 Ugandans annually, this change couldn’t come soon enough. Uganda’s roads are notorious for their high rate of accidents, many of which are caused by inexperienced or unqualified drivers. In response to this crisis, the government is rolling out an automated system that will eliminate all human interactions from the licensing process. This includes not only practical driving tests but also the theoretical components, which will now be evaluated through computer-scored tests.

Gen. Wamala explained that the new system will track applicants’ performance at every stage, ensuring that only those who demonstrate true competence are awarded a driver’s license. “We are creating a system where every applicant is judged purely on merit—on their ability to pass the computer-scored tests. There will be no more ‘lucky passes’ or chances taken by corrupt officials,” he said confidently.

The automated process is set to kick off with the completion of the Uganda Driver Licensing System (UDLS) one-stop center in Kampala, slated for completion in June. This center will serve as the hub for all licensing activities, where applicants will go through every step of the process—from application submission to testing—all in one seamless, computerized environment.

The impact of this overhaul will be felt immediately. Not only will the new system drastically reduce the time it takes to obtain a license—currently a cumbersome process—it will also address long-standing issues of corruption that have made it easy for unqualified individuals to obtain licenses through backdoor means. The government estimates that, under the new system, applicants will receive their licenses in as little as 30 minutes, a far cry from the weeks or even months it previously took.

As the program moves forward, there has been some skepticism, particularly from critics who doubt the efficiency and reliability of the automated system. However, Gen. Wamala was quick to respond, pointing to the success of the initial pilot phases. “Even this morning, I interacted with clients who praised the new services. The system is already proving to be efficient, corruption-free, and reliable,” he said, dispelling any lingering doubts about the system’s effectiveness.

In addition to this revolutionary step, the government has made significant progress in reducing the processing time for licenses, with the Uganda Security Printing Company (USPC) now helping to expedite the production of official documents. Mr. George Mugerwa, the managing director of USPC, appealed for further funding to ensure that the project is completed on schedule, highlighting the critical importance of a corruption-free system in ensuring that all Ugandans can access a fair and transparent licensing process.

With road safety at the forefront of this initiative, Commissioner Winstone Katushabe of the Uganda Transport Commission emphasized that the new system would not only save lives but also streamline the licensing process, making it quicker and more efficient for all involved.

“We are delighted to see that processing times have been reduced significantly, and we’re confident that these changes will play a major role in reducing road crashes and ensuring safer streets for all Ugandans,” he said.

As the government prepares to roll out the automated driver licensing system in June, Uganda is on the cusp of a new era in road safety and transparency. With a renewed focus on merit, efficiency, and accountability, the future of Uganda’s roads has never looked brighter.