Kisoro, Uganda – The police in Kisoro District are investigating a break-in and theft that occurred at the Maregamo Health Center III in Murora Sub-county on the night of January 19, 2025.

Unidentified thieves reportedly accessed the health center’s drug store, making off with an unspecified quantity of government-supplied medicines.

According to reports, two nurses were assigned to the night shift, accompanied by an askari (guard). On the morning of January 20, after completing their duties, the nurses handed over to the incoming day shift staff. It wasn’t until around 11:30 AM that the break-in was discovered. The drug store had been forcibly entered, and medicines had been stolen.

The clinical officer in charge, Madam Dusingize Hylon, promptly alerted the relevant district authorities, including her supervisors. A formal report was lodged with the Kisoro Central Police Station (CPS), and an investigation was initiated.

The crime scene was thoroughly examined by police officers and the district drug supervisor. Investigators recovered a cut padlock, believed to have been used to access the drug store. Two individuals, including the askari, Namara Patrick, and the lab assistant, Habwomuremye Gadi, were arrested for questioning. Police also conducted searches at their residences, though no stolen items were recovered.

“Investigations into the theft are ongoing, and authorities have vowed to pursue all leads to bring those responsible to justice,” said ASP Elly Maate, the Kigezi region police spokesperson.

The theft of government medicines has raised concerns about the security of health centers in the district, especially given the vital role these drugs play in providing care to the local population.

Authorities are urging the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities around government facilities.