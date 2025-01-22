The Uganda National Examination Board (UNEB) has set Thursday January 22nd as the official date for the release of the 2024 Primary Leaving Examination (PLE) results.

The Ministry of Education and UNEB have confirmed that the results will be announced at State House, Nakasero.

This year’s PLE exams saw a significant increase in registration, with over 1.3 million candidates sitting for the exams. This marks a 7.8% increase compared to last year. Notably, female candidates accounted for 51.1% of the total, indicating a slight increase in the number of girls accessing education.

The Uganda Certificate of Education exams also saw a substantial increase in candidature, with nearly 380,000 candidates sitting for the exams across various centers nationwide. Additionally, the Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education witnessed a significant rise in registration.

To ensure the smooth marking of the PLE exams, UNEB contracted thousands of examiners who worked tirelessly at designated centers. The release of the PLE results is highly anticipated by students, parents, and educators, as it marks a significant milestone for students transitioning to secondary education.

The results will provide valuable insights into the performance of students and schools, informing education policy and interventions. Following the release of the results, the Senior One selection exercise will commence, with schools selecting candidates based on set cut-off points.

The First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports, Janet Museveni will preside over the results release ceremony. Education officials have been directed to take a COVID-19 test before attending the meeting. The event will be live-streamed, allowing students, parents, and educators to follow the proceedings remotely.