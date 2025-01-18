A last minute adjustment in the corrigenda of the 2024/2025 national budget denied the National Agricultural Research Organisation (NARO) Shs60 billion in funding to operationalise the anti-tick vaccine factory for commercial production.

The revelation was made by the Minister of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries, Hon. Frack Tumwebaze during a meeting with the sectoral committee at Parliament on Friday, 17 January 2025.

“This money was in the last budget but at the last minute, it did not appear in the corrigenda. Because of that, NARO has missed its target of January 2025 for commercial production of the anti-tick vaccine,” said the minister.

The ministry is seeking additional funding of up to Shs600 billion to execute key interventions on research, genetic development, production, certification and distribution of seed, among others.

He also noted that the ministry lacks Shs240 billion to implement mechanisation and irrigation activities, among which Shs65 billion is required to construct valley dams meant for livestock watering and irrigation.

Tumwebaze also urged the MPs on the Committee of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries to support provision of Shs5 billion to establish the Food and Agricultural Authority.

“This is one of the interventions to control the influx of fake agricultural inputs as well as support food safety,” he added.

The minister alluded to the recent AU Summit that adopted the CAADP Strategy, where the need to increase public sector investment into the agricultural sector to at least 10 per cent of National Budgets, was emphasised.

The position is premised on the 2003 Maputo Declaration on Agriculture and Food Security in Africa, and the 2014 Malabo Declaration to improve agricultural growth and food security in Africa.

According to Maj. Gen. (Rtd) David Kasura-Kyomukama, the permanent secretary at the agriculture ministry, a total of Shs1.689 trillion is required for all entities in the agricultural sector for Financial Year 2025/2026, with the ministry seeking a total of Shs850.7 billion to implement its activities.

Hon. Christine Akello (NRM, Erute County North) and Hon. Ephraim Biraaro (NRM, Buhweju West County) tasked the minister to find a way forward for the continued seamless provision of agricultural services, despite rationalisation of agencies.

Hon. Rachel Magoola (NRM, Bugweri District Woman Representative) and Hon. Robina Rwakoojo (NRM, Gomba West County) raised concerns about uncompleted irrigation facilities, which has affected access to water for production in communities.

“This committee has made several recommendations on the issue of valley dams but they seem not to be taken seriously. The money allocated for their construction does not reflect what is on the ground,” added Hon. John Lematia (NRM, Ayivu Division West).