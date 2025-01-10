[The sun rises in the east], and for Uganda, the eastern region, particularly Busoga has long been a political sunrise, radiating a steady stream of leaders who have shaped the nation’s destiny. President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni’s reliance on Busoga leaders has grown so prominent that one might call the region the cornerstone of his administration. The recent appointments of Hajat Sharifah Buzeki as Executive Director (ED) KCCA and Benon Kigenyi as her Deputy are only the latest chapters in this extraordinary saga of trust, capability, and regional pride.

Busoga’s leadership legacy reads like the stuff of legend. M7’s faith in the region stretches back decades, with leaders like Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga shining as one of its brightest stars. As the first woman Speaker of Parliament (2011–2021), Kadaga brought a unique blend of firmness, diplomacy, and visionary leadership to Uganda’s legislative arm. Her tenure reshaped parliamentary independence, making her one of the most influential politicians in the country’s history. Currently serving as the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for East African Community Affairs, Kadaga remains a towering figure in Uganda’s political landscape, a symbol of Busoga’s enduring leadership strength.

Specioza Wandira Kazibwe, Africa’s first female Vice President, set an unbeatable precedent for Busoga’s prominence in Museveni’s administration. From 1994 to 2003, her trailblazing work in governance and women’s empowerment established her as a giant of her time. The torch she lit continues to burn brightly, illuminating the paths of other leaders from Busoga.

Justine Kasule Lumumba, one of Busoga’s most celebrated daughters, has been instrumental in shaping Uganda’s political discourse. From her days as NRM Secretary General to her current role as Minister for General Duties in the Office of the Prime Minister, Lumumba’s brilliance and strategic acumen have made her a cornerstone of Museveni’s gov’t. Her ability to steer complex political machinery underscores the saying, [The potter’s hand molds the clay into perfection].

Busoga’s roll call of exemplary leaders doesn’t stop there. Babirye Milly Babalanda, now serving as Minister for Presidency, has become one of Museveni’s most trusted lieutenants. Her meticulous management of state affairs is a testament to her organizational prowess and unwavering loyalty, proving that Busoga’s leaders are as dependable as the sunrise itself.

Then there’s the indomitable Persis Namuganza, who serves as the State Minister for Lands, Housing, and Urban Development. Known for her boldness and unrelenting advocacy, Namuganza embodies the spirit of Busoga’s leaders, fearless, determined, and unyielding in the face of adversity. [The river that forgets its source will dry up], and Namuganza has never forgotten the region that shaped her.

Ali Kirunda Kivejinja Muwabe(Rip) is one of Uganda’s most revered statesmen, arguable of all time. He was a true architect of governance. As a founding member of the UPM that metamorphosed into NRM/ NRA,and later Minister in various portifolios, his diplomacy and vision set a gold standard for leadership. His legacy lives on as a reminder that Eastern Uganda consistently produces leaders who excel on both national and international stages. In this particular category also is late Basoga Nsadhu, a former Minister of information and Frederick Ngobi Gume.

Nathan Igeme Nabeta’s contributions to Jinja’s industrial growth and local governance further exemplify the region’s role in Uganda’s development. Buzaaya County’s Isaac Isanga Musumba, with his expertise in regional cooperation and housing, has left a lasting imprint on Uganda’s policies.

Lukia Isanga Nakadama, serving as the Third Deputy Prime Minister, has tirelessly championed the inclusion of marginalized groups, ensuring their voices are heard at the highest levels.

Hajji Kirunda Faruk, a political strategist with unmatched grassroots mobilization skills, continues to fortify the NRM’s foundations. Daudi Migereko’s legacy in land management and Irene Muloni’s revolutionary work in Uganda’s energy sector add to the region’s illustrious contributions.

Busoga’s legacy is further enriched by other leaders like Rebeccas Kadaga, and Florence Mutyabule, Ambassador Moses Kizige, Fred Mukisa(RIP) whose voices and actions have shaped Uganda’s progress. These leaders represent not just a region but a culture of excellence that has become synonymous with Busoga.

Museveni’s unwavering trust in Busoga women leaders is no mere coincidence but a calculated acknowledgment of the region’s exceptional ability to produce resilient and visionary leaders. As the proverb goes, [The tree that grows tall has deep roots]. Busoga’s roots in Uganda’s governance are not just deep, but unshakable.

As Buzeki and Kigenyi take the helm of KCCA, they inherit challenges as immense as Kampala itself, from chaotic urbanization to fragile infrastructure. Yet, with their Busoga heritage, they are expected to face these hurdles head-on. [A lion raised among lions fears no challenge], and their leadership promises to reflect the resilience and wisdom that have defined Busoga’s legacy.

The continued rise of Busoga leaders is a testament to the region’s unparalleled ability to nurture talent and excellence. From Rebecca Kadaga’s transformative leadership to Kazibwe’s groundbreaking achievements, from Babalanda’s unwavering loyalty to Namuganza’s fearless advocacy, Busoga has proven itself as the beating heart of Uganda’s governance.

[The eagle that soars high is seen by all], and Busoga’s leaders have soared high, lifting Uganda with them. As Museveni continues to draw from this wellspring of talent, Busoga remains a beacon of hope, stability, and progress, a region whose legacy will shine for generations to come.

The writer is a journalist and non partisan Social-Political Commentator.