Uganda is gearing up to host the African Union Extra-Ordinary Summit, focusing on the Comprehensive Africa Agriculture Development Programme (CAADP) Strategy and Implementation Plan 2026–2035. The event will take place at Speke Resort Munyonyo from January 9th to 11th, 2025, and is expected to attract over 2,000 participants from 49 AU Member States ¹.

To ensure secure and easy access for dignitaries and participants, some roads leading to Speke Resort Munyonyo will be closed. The Uganda Police has issued a traffic advisory, outlining the main routes for the summit and diversions to minimize congestion ².

Main Routes and Diversions:

– Kampala-Entebbe Expressway to Speke Resort Munyonyo: This will be the primary summit route, covering a stretch from Entebbe International Airport via Kajjansi Interchange ¹.

– Kampala-Entebbe Expressway – Northern Bypass – Binaisa Road, Mulago Traffic Lights – Old Kiira Road: This route will accommodate delegates staying in hotels on the other side of town ¹.

Traffic Diversions:

– Mpala: Traffic will be diverted to Entebbe Highway, leaving the Entebbe Expressway free for convoy use only ¹.

– Kisubi: Traffic will be diverted to Nakawuka Road to access Kampala city and reduce congestion on Entebbe Highway ¹.

– Kajjansi Flyover: Motorists will be diverted to use the Kajjansi Flyover to Lubowa – Zana instead of accessing Munyonyo Spur and Expressway ¹.

The Uganda Police has assured the public that traffic personnel will be stationed at key junctions to guide motorists and enforce the diversions.

