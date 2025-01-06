The Wakiso Deputy Resident District Commissioner Sheikh Kassim Kamugisha has donated a number of assorted items to support the youth conference and construction works to churches at his home area, in Kabale Municipality.

The items include 30 bags of cement for construction works at St. Andrew’s Church of Uganda Nyabikoni Parish, plus 600 kilograms of posho, 400 kilograms of beans, 100 kilograms of rice, and 50 cartons of water to support the Youths Conference at Christ the King Church.

Both churches are located in Central Division, Kabale Municipality.

Kabale District LC.5 Councilor for Kamuganguzi Subcounty, Alex Owamaani and Ms. Justin Kyarikunda delivered the food items at Christ the King Church, while the bags of cement at St. Andrews C.O.U Nyabikoni were delivered by Mr.Owamaani, accompanied by Central Division Female Councillor, Ms. Vera Tumuheki.

Rev. Kabagabe Robert, parish priest of St. Andrew’s Nyabikoni Church of Uganda led the team that received Kassim’s 30 bags of cement while Rev. Fr. Alexander Muhumuza, the curate of Christ the King Parish and youth chaplain received the food items to support the upcoming Annual Youth Conference scheduled to take place from January 9th to 12th, 2025; at Kabale Main Stadium.

Speaking after receiving the donation, Rev. Fr. Muhumuza expressed his gratitude to Sheikh Kassim for his generosity and compassion, which continue to inspire Christians and all people of Kabale Municipality.

Ms. Justin Kyarikunda said that Kassim, being a former Youth leader in Kabale District, was passionate about supporting any programs that shape the moral and spiritual upbringing of the youths in Kabale Municipality, and it was the reason he decided to support the Youth conference and other related programs.

Meanwhile, at St. Andrews Church of Uganda Nyabikoni Parish, Synod Member Didas Kanyesigye also thanked Kassim for delivering on his promise, and pledged to keep updating the DRDC on the progress of the Church. The construction project to raise a new Church building valued at Shs. 2 billion was launched last year in December, by the All Saints Archdeacon Ven. Bwagi Amanya.

Sheikh Kassim Kamugisha, the Wakiso DRDC is also the former Kabale District NRM Youth Chairman and former Kabale Municipality Mp contestant. In 2020, he won the Kabale Municipality Mp Primary election organized by the NRM, and emerged as 1st Runner up in the general election held the following year.

He has since expressed interest in contesting again for Kabale Municipality MP in the upcoming general election, beginning with the NRM Primaries set for August this year.