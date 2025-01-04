The President of Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has held a phone conversation with Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, underscoring the longstanding historical ties between their nations and emphasizing the need to enhance bilateral cooperation.

The call, which took place earlier yesterday, focused on exploring broader horizons for collaboration in multiple sectors to promote mutual interests.

According to a statement issued by Egypt’s Presidential Spokesman, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, both leaders reaffirmed the deep-rooted relationship between the Egyptian and Ugandan peoples.

They emphasized the importance of strengthening cooperation, particularly in areas of mutual concern such as economic development, security, and regional stability.

The two leaders also underscored the pivotal role both countries play within Africa, particularly in the context of cooperation among Nile Basin countries.

The discussion also touched on the ongoing crises in East Africa, with a specific focus on the volatile situation in Sudan. President El-Sisi outlined Egypt’s ongoing efforts to support Sudan in overcoming its political and humanitarian crisis. He reiterated Egypt’s commitment to facilitating a ceasefire in Sudan and ensuring the protection of the Sudanese people from the ravages of war. Additionally, President El-Sisi stressed the importance of securing humanitarian aid for the Sudanese population, a sentiment that was warmly acknowledged by President Museveni.

The situation in Somalia was another key topic of conversation. Both presidents expressed their commitment to supporting Somalia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, which have been under threat due to ongoing internal conflict and external pressures. The leaders also discussed the critical role of the African Union’s new mission in Somalia and emphasized the need for enhanced coordination to ensure that the Somali government receives the support necessary to stabilize the country and restore peace.

A significant portion of the conversation was devoted to the upcoming African Union Extraordinary Summit on the Comprehensive Africa Agriculture Development Programme (CAADP), which Uganda is set to host. Both leaders agreed on the importance of drafting policies that support Africa’s agricultural sectors, with a particular focus on empowering small-scale farmers, women, and youth.

They highlighted the need to facilitate access to financing and soft loans to enable farmers to access markets and enhance trade across the continent. The use of digital technologies to advance agricultural development was also discussed, with both leaders recognizing the need to modernize the sector to keep pace with global trends and development.

The phone call between Presidents El-Sisi and Museveni is seen as a positive step in deepening the ties between Egypt and Uganda. It also signals a shared vision for strengthening regional cooperation in Africa, particularly in areas that affect the well-being of their citizens and the broader African community.