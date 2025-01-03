The Secretary-Office of the President, Hajji Yunus Kakande has thanked President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni for ensuring peace and security in Uganda.

“This is not a simple thing. All of us must be thankful that the country has been peaceful for the last 39 years,” he said.

Hajji Kakande made the remarks on Friday, 3rd January, 2025 as he presided over the handover/takeover ceremony of the Office of the Director of the National Leadership Institute (NALI), Kyankwanzi.

Col. Okei Rukogota took over office from Brig. Gen. (Rtd) Charles Kisembo who has been the Director of NALI since July, 2021.

According to Hajji Kakande, before the coming of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) government into power in 1986, Uganda was full of insecurity with extra Judicial killings and no rule of law being the order of the day.

“But President Museveni with his cadres changed the situation, Uganda is now peaceful. The President has done a lot for this country. If we go with this foundation put up by President Museveni, the future of this country is very bright. We don’t expect anyone to come up to cause problems,” he expounded.

“President Museveni is a Pan-Africanism, that is why he is ensuring peace in the whole region. A number of groups have come here seeking his guidance.”

Hajji Kakande also thanked Brig. Gen. Kisembo for the work well done during his tenure as the Director of NALI.

“This place would not have succeeded if it was not for your support. You have done your work marvelously. Your performance has been outstanding,” he said.

He also welcomed the new Director, saying he is the right person to replace Brig. Gen. Kisembo.

“He knows the NRM ideology very well and I’m happy that he is taking over,” Hajji Kakande noted.

“You have a challenge. You are replacing a man who has worked very hard and improved the welfare of the place and that of the officers here. Before him, I used to get a lot of complaints about this place but when he came, I never received any complaints again. Make sure that you fit in his big shoes well.”

He also advised Col. Rukogota to always consult with his predecessor in case he gets any challenges while running the institute.

“Deliver what you are supposed to deliver and I’m optimistic that you will be able to deliver on your mandate.”

Hajji Kakande further assured the new director that the Office of the President shall try its level best so that NALI gets more money for capital development.

“We need more structures, improvements in the area of water and other consumables,” he noted.

The Secretary-Office of the President further underscored the crucial role of NALI in developing leaders who are knowledgeable, visionary and fully committed to the socio-economic transformation of Uganda.

He said this is done through inculcating the norms of patriotism, ideas of socio-economic transformation, wealth creation, good governance and issues of security.

“Before NALI, the mindset of the people was very bad. There was a very big divide among Ugandans but this changed due to the inculcation of the norms of patriotism,” he said.

“I’m very sure that the essence of Patriotism, Pan-Africanism, and democracy have been entrenched to a number of Ugandans who have been here. That’s the ideology of NRM.I have seen people from Somalia, Sudan, Malawi, among other countries coming here to learn and see how this institute is doing. All of us must work together to consolidate the achievements of this institute. We aim to make it an international institute,” he added.

On the other hand, Hajji Kakande challenged the opposition members to also take advantage of the institute so that they benefit from the teachings of patriotism. He explained that the institute is not only for the NRM but for all Ugandans.

“This place is about opening the minds of all Ugandans in terms of Patriotism, Socio-economic Transformation and security.”

The outgoing Director, Brig. Gen. Kisembo thanked the President for giving him the opportunity to serve in the Office of the President as the Director of NALI.

“I want to thank him for entrusting me to serve our nation,” Brig. Gen. Kisembo said.

He added that he was happy that Col. Rukogota, whom he described as a patriot, was replacing him in “this beautiful and wonderful place”.

“I want to also thank the Office of the President for the unwavering support to NALI and the support accorded to me during my tenure as the Director of NALI.”

Brig. Gen. Kisembo appealed to the Office of the President to support NALI in capacity development.

“We have been depending on visiting lecturers who come here and go. In the next planning we need to look at capacity building,” he urged.

In his acceptance speech, Col. Rukogota thanked President Museveni for appointing him as the new Director of NALI.

“I thanked God for the big day. He is the one who has enabled us to build the critical capabilities which our leadership has graciously appreciated to appoint me the Director of this great institution,” he said

“I also thank the Commander-In-Chief whose guidance all along has successfully groomed us and lifted us from those who didn’t know about revolution and now we are revolutionists, taking over responsibilities.”

Additionally, Col. Rukogota pledged to work diligently with all stakeholders to accomplish the intent of the appointing authority.

Col. Rukogota also thanked the Office of the President for the commitment to enhance support to the institution especially regarding human resource and capital development.

“Hajji Kakande you have been a great mentor to me and you have always had an open door policy for me. I thank you also for being diligent. Hajji Kakande is always in the office very early in the morning to attend to his work.”

He further lauded Brig. Gen. Kisembo for leading the institute well during his tenure.

“NALI would not be what it is now without you and other predecessors’ support. I can only thank you well by making sure that the great projects which you started are executed up to their successful end.”