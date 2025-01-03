The Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has issued a stern warning to corrupt officers in the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) following the tragic suicide of Lt. Amon Ariho, an officer in the Engineering Brigade. Ariho took his life after leaving a harrowing note that exposed alleged corruption, mismanagement, and betrayal within his unit.

Reacting to the incident on his Twitter handle @mkainerugaba, Gen. Muhoozi expressed profound grief and outrage, vowing to bring those responsible for the systemic corruption to justice.

“I am personally hurt by the suicide of our young officer, Lt. Ariho. He died because of the corruption Mzee Museveni and I have been talking about for a long time now. His blood will be avenged, and the thieves will pay,” Muhoozi stated.

The CDF’s remarks have drawn national attention to the underlying issues within the UPDF, particularly in the Engineering Brigade, where Ariho served.

Lt. Ariho, who joined the UPDF in 2013, described a hostile work environment in a note addressed to Gen. Muhoozi. He accused his superior, Maj. Ogwang, of sidelining skilled engineers, fostering distrust, and failing to address critical challenges. Ariho highlighted how the brigade had degenerated under Ogwang’s leadership, citing unfinished projects and unresolved debts that weighed heavily on the unit.

One of Ariho’s most notable grievances involved Gombe Hospital in Butambala District, where he claimed efforts to improve the facility were derailed by Ogwang’s decisions.

“Maj. Ogwang found blocks worth UGX 100 million ready-made for future construction and claimed we were thieves because we made them for sale. He did not understand the strategic vision of the former leadership,” Ariho wrote.

His final plea for justice ended with a request for his body to be returned to his family in Kibanda, Kamwezi, Rukiga District, and for his children to be cared for, as he would no longer be alive to provide for them.

Lt. Ariho’s suicide has brought to light deep-seated issues within the UPDF, ranging from corruption to the mental health challenges faced by soldiers. His case highlights how mismanagement, favoritism, and harmful propaganda can create an environment of despair for those who dedicate their lives to serving their country.

Observers have noted that Ariho’s death could have been prevented had his grievances been addressed earlier.

“Harmful propaganda and selfish interests will make you hate and abandon good people while uplifting the wrong elements,” he wrote in his note, calling on the CDF to intervene and implement reforms.

Gen. Muhoozi’s pledge to avenge Ariho’s death exposes the gravity of the situation. However, it also raises critical questions about the effectiveness of anti-corruption measures within the UPDF and the welfare of its personnel.

The UPDF has long been regarded as a disciplined force, but cases like Ariho’s reveal cracks that must be urgently addressed. Advocacy groups and military analysts are calling for structural reforms, improved mental health support for soldiers, and enhanced accountability mechanisms to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

The incident has sparked widespread outrage and sorrow across the country, with many taking to social media to demand justice for Lt. Ariho.

“A soldier’s life should not end like this. Corruption in the army must be dealt with immediately,” one Ugandan tweeted.

Others have called on President Yoweri Museveni, the Commander-in-Chief, to personally intervene and ensure that Ariho’s grievances are thoroughly investigated and those responsible held accountable.