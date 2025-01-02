Jinja City, renowned for its breathtaking natural beauty and rich cultural heritage, ushered in the New Year with grandeur and fanfare, solidifying its reputation as a top destination for New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Jinja city’s welcoming atmosphere and dominant security measures and protocols ensured a safe and enjoyable experience for all revellers.

Over 100 venues in the Kiira region were authorized to display dramatic fireworks, attracting large crowds to the Kyabazinga capital city, strategically known as the home to the Source of the Nile.

Friends and families, including children from all backgrounds, including foreign nationals, gathered in the streets to marvel at the fireworks, while cafes, restaurants, hotels, and bars were filled to capacity.

According to Police Regional Publicist SP James Mubi, the success of the celebrations can be attributed to the joint security efforts led by Kiira Regional Police Commander SSP Charles Nsaba.

The security teams prevented crimes such as terrorism and public disorder, with only five individuals arrested for causing public disorder in the entire region.

Notably, there were no reported cases of arson, murder, or child abuse, and no incidents of burning tires on the roads.

“…the joint security patrol teams successfully prevented pickpocketing in crowded places, counter terrorism (CT) police and general duty personnel were attached to all venues authorized to display fireworks…”, he said.

SP James Mubi also reported that they took charge of all access controls to contain organized crimes like terrorism, murders, rape, armed robberies and torture, among others

The regional police mouthpiece announced that the joint security programs will continue to run throughout the post-festive season, with a focus on January and February, to curb anticipated criminality.

Jinja City’s reputation as a safe and welcoming tourist destination has been reinforced, making it an attractive option for visitors from around the world.

The city’s traditional tourist sites, such as the Source of the Nile, Lake Victoria, the Igenge Palace, and the magnificent Christ Cathedral Bugembe, will continue to draw in visitors.

As Jinja City looks forward to the rest of the year, it is clear that it will remain a top destination for tourists and revelers alike.

With its unique blend of natural beauty, rich culture, and enhanced security measures, Jinja City is poised to continue attracting visitors from far and wide.

The joint security teams responsible for maintaining law and order during Jinja City’s New Year’s Eve celebrations have received widespread acclaim from residents, who are urging them to sustain their efforts throughout the year.

Prominent businessman Tom Kalumula, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Suppliers World, a URA customes public general goods bonded warehouse called Suppliers World emphasized the significance of robust security protocols in instilling confidence and hope among local and foreign investors.

Kalumula, a former respected journalist, expressed his delight that Jinja City’s celebrations were devoid of tragic incidents, unlike those that have occurred in cities like New Orleans and other developed countries.

“…I would like to extend my heartfelt commendation to the security teams in Jinja City for a job well done in ensuring that the New Year’s celebrations were peaceful and crime-free. Your tireless efforts, dedication, and professionalism have not gone unnoticed, and I am grateful for your service to our community…”, Kalumula remarked in an interview with this reporter.

Tom Kalumula’s sentiments underscore the importance of effective security measures in promoting a favorable business environment and upholding Uganda’s reputation as a secure destination.

The successful and peaceful New Year’s celebrations in Jinja, Uganda, are a testament to the effectiveness of the country’s security forces, led by the Uganda Police Force.

It should be noted that maintaining law and order during large gatherings, amidst limited resources is a daunting task, especially considering that crime is a pervasive global challenge.

The Uganda Police Force and other security agencies deserve commendation for their tireless efforts in ensuring the safety and security of citizens and visitors alike.

Their dedication and professionalism have contributed significantly to the prevention of crimes and disturbances during the celebrations.

The success of the security operations in Jinja now sets a high standard for future events and gatherings in Uganda.

Security analysts say it demonstrates the importance of careful planning, coordination, and collaboration among security agencies, local authorities, and the community.

What You Need To Know:

A tragic incident occurred on New Year’s Day in New Orleans, leaving at least 15 people dead and dozens injured.

According to CNN and other international news outlets, a driver intentionally rammed a pickup truck into a crowd on Bourbon Street.

The FBI has launched an investigation into the attack, suspecting it to be an act of terrorism. Authorities believe the driver may not have acted alone.

The FBI has identified the suspect as Shamsud-Din Jabbar, a Texas man and army veteran.

Reports suggest he was inspired by the Islamic State group.

A flag associated with IS was allegedly found in the truck.

According to authorities, the suspect, Shamsud-Din Jabbar, has been described as an individual who was “hell-bent on killing as many people as possible.”

This disturbing revelation sheds light on the severity of the attack and the suspect’s intentions.

The investigation is ongoing, with the FBI working to determine the extent of Jabbar’s connections and potential involvement with terrorist organizations.