Janet Edith Nkabidwa Collyer has been recognized by King Charles III for outstanding services for Quantum Hardware and Cyber Security with the prestigious the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) award.

The award is given to individuals who have made a tremendous contribution to their communities or have achieved something that is exceptional.

The award was contained in the king’s list for 2025 and published in the London Gazette.

She follows in the footsteps of her grandfather Katikkiro Martin Luther Nsibirwa who received a similar award 87 years ago.

A pioneer of the semiconductor industry of the 1980s, Janet spent her corporate career working as an engineer and executive in America and Europe before her transition into advisory and board management.

She is a skilled and successful senior international group director with a proven strategic and ecosystems management track record in the key commercial and technology aspects of the semiconductor systems industry with hands-on experience in delivering revenue growth.

She is passionate about supporting women in developing their careers through to C-suite and founders and is active in women networks in industry and academia.

She currently serves as Chair of the Board at Quantum Dice, UK, Chair of the board at Mach42, UK, an AI based verification simulation acceleration organization and a Non Executive Independent Director on the board ls of EnSilica, UK as well as UK Aerospace Technology Institute.

She also sits on the UK Semiconductor Advisory Panel advising the government on its semiconductor strategy.

She is a graduate of Girton College, University of Cambridge where she obtained a masters degree in engineering.

Born in London to Alistair Nsibirwa Kiwana, a Civil Engineer and Margaret Kiwana, a Primary School teacher, Janet studied at Nakasero Primary School and Gayaza High School for both her O and A levels. In O-Level, she came top in East Africa.

Janet is sister to Hon Maria Kiwanuka, Uganda’s former Minister of Finance.