The Banyarwanda community and Ugandans were warned of a purported election and swearing-in ceremony led by Mukasa Mbidde, who claims to be the newly appointed National Legal Officer for the group. The statement, released on December 19 by UMUBANO, a prominent local organization, described these actions as a “sham” orchestrated by a “dubious clique” comprised of Mbidde, Mzee Donat Kananura, and Kayitana, branding it as “bad comedy.”

UMUBANO asserted that no official elections have taken place, dismissing the claims of their existence as a ploy by Mbidde and his associates to gain legitimacy. “This is nothing short of a scam by a desperate clique of opportunists,” the statement read.

Furthermore, UMUBANO emphasized that the position of National Legal Officer does not exist within their established leadership structure. They expressed confidence in the capabilities of their seasoned legal professionals, asserting that Mbidde, who they describe as a “failed/rejected politician” and a “disgraced lawyer,” would not be considered for any influential roles.

In a call to action, the Vice Chairman of UMUBANO urged fellow Banyarwanda and all Ugandans to dismiss Mbidde and his group’s claims. “Do not be misled by Mukasa Mbidde and his clique; reject them with the contempt they deserve,” the statement concluded.

The fallout from this declaration underscores ongoing tensions within the Banyarwanda community and raises questions about governance and representation amid swirling allegations of opportunism and illegitimacy in leadership roles.