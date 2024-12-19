Speke Resort Munyonyo has been awarded a coveted Five-Star rating by the Uganda Tourism Board (UTB). This recognition highlights the resort’s exceptional standards in luxury, service, and overall guest experience, marking it as the only Five-Star-rated facility in Uganda.

The rating not only honors the resort’s unparalleled commitment to excellence but also strengthens Uganda’s position as a leading global tourism destination.

The prestigious Five-Star rating is the highest level of classification awarded to hotels, resorts, and accommodation providers. It signifies that an establishment has met and exceeded strict criteria concerning luxury, service, facilities, and amenities. A Five-Star property typically boasts opulent rooms and suites, high-end dining experiences, world-class spa and wellness services, and exceptional customer service.

The evaluation process for this rating took place between June and August 2024, during which UTB conducted a thorough assessment of various accommodation facilities based on their adherence to the Uganda Tourism (Classification of Accommodation Facilities and Restaurants) Regulations, as outlined in Statutory Instrument No. 82 of 2014. The grading process involved inspecting each facility’s facilities, customer service, hygiene, and overall guest experience.

In an official congratulatory letter dated December 18, 2024, Ms. Lilly Ajarova, Chief Executive Officer of UTB, praised Speke Resort Munyonyo for achieving the prestigious Five-Star status.

She commended the resort’s role in enhancing Uganda’s appeal as a top tourist destination, particularly for high-end international travelers.

“Following this exercise, the Board takes this opportunity to congratulate Munyonyo Commonwealth Resort Limited for attaining a Five (5) star rating. UTB appreciates your efforts towards maintaining quality hospitality standards as we position Uganda as a preferred tourist destination,” Ms. Ajarova wrote.

The Five-Star rating of Speke Resort Munyonyo is a significant achievement, placing it at the pinnacle of Uganda’s hospitality sector. This distinction reflects the resort’s continuous investment in upgrading its facilities, enhancing customer experiences, and offering luxurious accommodations.

As the only Five-Star facility in the country, Speke Resort Munyonyo is now seen as the benchmark for excellence in Uganda’s competitive hospitality industry.

In addition to the recognition of Speke Resort Munyonyo, UTB also acknowledged other establishments for their outstanding contributions to Uganda’s growing tourism sector. Several hotels and lodges earned Four-Star and Three-Star ratings, highlighting the wide range of high-quality accommodations available to tourists in the country.

Notable Hotels and Lodges Recognized by UTB:

Buhoma Lodge – Four Star

Arcadia Lodges – Four Star

Mahogany Springs Luxury Lodge – Three Star

Trackers Safari Lodge – Three Star

Chameleon Hill Lodge – Two Star

Hotels:

Hilton Garden Inn – Four Star

Hotel Africana Limited – Four Star

Four Points by Sheraton Kampala – Four Star

Latitude 0° – Four Star

Boma Hotel – Gulu – Four Star

Kara Garden – Four Star

Cephas Inn – Three Star

Las Vegas Garden Hotel – Three Star

Imperial Heights Hotel – Three Star

Two-Star Hotels:

Jinja Nile Resort Hotel

No.5 Boutique Hotel

Le Petit Village Hotel

Crystal Suites and Apartments

Cassia Lodge

Dolphin Suites

Limited Camps and Unique Stays:

Speke Resort & Conference Centre – Five Star

Adrift River Camp – Two Star

Banana Village Eco Retreat – Two Star

The classification system introduced by UTB serves as a guide for both local and international visitors seeking top-tier accommodations in Uganda. By setting clear and high standards, the rating system aims to foster competition among hotels and lodges, ultimately driving improvements in quality across the hospitality sector.

In addition to its role in improving service standards, the UTB classification also seeks to position Uganda as a desirable destination for international tourists, particularly those looking for high-end accommodations.

By ensuring that hotels and resorts meet international standards, the UTB is helping elevate Uganda’s global standing in the competitive tourism market.