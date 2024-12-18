The National Resistance Movement (NRM) Deputy National Treasurer, Hon. Jacqueline Kyatuhaire, has reiterated the party’s commitment towards ensuring data accuracy during the ongoing digitisation of its membership register.

Hon. Kyatuhaire made the remarks yesterday while inspecting ongoing digitisation exercise at the Kigezi Sub-region Data Center in Kabale. She highlighted the rigorous measures in place to ensure the integrity of the new electronic records, focusing on the verification process with original registrars.

“This digitisation is not just about moving from paper to computers,” Hon. Kyatuhaire stated. “It is about ensuring we have the most accurate and reliable data on all our members. This is why the verification process, with original registrars, is critical.”

As team leader for the Kigezi Region, Hon. Kyatuhaire reported substantial progress in the digitisation efforts. The region comprises of Kabale, Kisoro, Rukungiri, Kanungu, Rubanda, and Rubirizi districts.

“We are pleased with the progress made so far,” Hon. Kyatuhaire said. “Many of our districts are already complete or nearing completion. This is evidence of the hard work and commitment of our team.”

“But whenever we got a problem with the entries, we reverted to the registrar that was responsible, whose name is in the book, and then they would give us the real information as what would have happened, providing the solid foundation necessary for a transparent and reliable membership database.”

Mr. Emmanuel Babu, Kigezi NRM Digitisation Center supervisor, hailed the team on the ground for its commitment to the success of the project. He noted that 46 data clerks and six verification officers had worked tirelessly to ensure accuracy and efficiency. “Our focus has been on delivering a credible register that reflects the true strength of the NRM,” Babu said.

The clean and credible register will play a central role in ensuring seamless and transparent elections, from the LC1 level to the presidency, further strengthening the party’s structures ahead of the 2025 elections.